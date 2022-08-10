ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

My New Home: Renovated abode with all the extras in White Station

By Emily Adams Keplinger
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Cali and Richard Boyette felt they needed more space for their family. They wanted a bigger home, overall, with separate bedrooms for daughters Emersyn and Addison, a larger kitchen and a nicely-sized yard for play space for the girls.

The couple contacted David Tester of Marx-Bensdorf Realtors. “A friend had recommended David to Richard back in 2012,” explained Cali. “At the time, Richard was looking for his first house. David was an amazing realtor, so much so that he's been our realtor ever since. We can't imagine going through the home hunt/buying process without him.”

The couple had a few specific requirements for their new home. They wanted an open floor plan, or a home that could be modified to make it feel more open; lots of natural light; a bigger kitchen; at least four bedrooms and, if possible, three bathrooms. They also knew that they wanted an East Memphis location, in a walkable neighborhood.

“Our former home was in East Memphis, so we had already discovered how convenient that location was to everything we did or needed,” said Cali.

With David’s guidance, Cali and Richard looked at six different properties and found what they were hoping for in the White Station neighborhood. They paid $560,000 for a house with approximately 2,900 square feet of living space. “Our new home is bigger than our former home and the floor plan is definitely more open,” said Richard. “Also, we have a big yard, which is nice for our girls.”

The traditional, painted brick home was built approximately 80 years ago, but had been thoroughly modernized by the previous owner. The open floor plan featured a kitchen that was completely open to the living room. And with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, everyone had their own space.

“We really loved some of the special features of this home,” said Cali. “The large kitchen had a 17-foot island and tons of cabinet space for storage. It adjoined the living room and the house was filled with natural light. The house also had a new roof, relatively new AC units and a new hot water tank in the primary bath. There were little extras, too, like marble countertops in the primary bath and a shower with double shower heads. The home had already been wired for surround sound and came with a security system, as well as an irrigation system. The yard was nice and we could see the potential for more landscaping. We also liked our location, it is convenient to so many amenities.”

As for anything they plan to change, Richard said, “We’re just tackling various painting projects now, but we have a number of other projects planned for the next several years. We’d like to add a garage and include living space above it. In fact, plans are already being drawn up for that project. There are also renovations planned for the kitchen and two of the bathrooms. And outside we plan to paint the home’s exterior and add to the existing landscaping.”

The couple said that they got the walkability factor they wanted in their new neighborhood. “Walkability was something that was a top priority for me,” said Cali, “I love walking places and this house is really in the center of so much. The neighbors also seem very friendly. The weekend we were moving in we had so many people stop by and welcome us to the neighborhood. It was just a great way to start to settle in.”

Emily Adams Keplinger is a freelance reporter who produced this feature for the Advertising Department.

