Michigan State

Michigan state park harvest festivals are coming up: Camping dates in 2022

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK5V9_0hBfujTz00

The hot, humid weather of Michigan summer may have you longing for crisper fall days filled with cider and doughnuts. It'll be here soon, folks. So soon in fact, it's time for Michigan campers to lock in reservations for some of the most popular events of the camping season, the annual fall harvest festivals at state park campgrounds.

Held during September and October weekends, the festivals are beloved and typically only open to registered campers. Visitors come decked out in costumes, decorate campsites and enjoy trick-or-treating, hay rides, pumpkin carving and contests.

Campers make reservations early for these weekends, so if you want to make sure you don't miss out, book a site soon. Reservations can be made at MiDNRReservations.com or call 1-800-44PARKS.

Here's a list of the Michigan state park fall harvest festivals in 2022.

Bewabic State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 9-10

Baraga State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 10-12

Van Riper State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 10 and 17

Mears State Park Luminous Trail: Sept. 16-17

Van Buren State Park Pumpkinfest: Sept 23-25

Bay City State Park Fall Festival: Sept. 23-25 and Oct. 7-9

Holland State Park Fall Festival: Sept 23-25

Onaway State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 23-25

Wells State Park Spooktacular : Sept. 23-24

Pinckney Recreation Area Halloween Havoc: Sept. 23-24

Proud Lake Recreation Area Harvest Festival: Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Tahquamenon Falls State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 24

Brimley State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 24

Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

South Higgins Lake State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 19

Aloha State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Bay City State Park Fall Harvest Festival: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Brighton Recreation Area Harvest Festival Weekend: Oct. 1 and Oct. 8

Hoeft State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 1

Hartwick Pines State Park Fall Harvest Festival: Oct. 1

Fayette Historic State Park Harvest Fest: Oct. 1

Port Crescent State Park Fall Harvest Festival: Oct. 1-2

Sleepy Hollow State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 1

Wilson State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 1

Young State Park Harvest Festival Weekend: Oct. 7-8

Hoffmaster State Park Children's Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9

Fort Custer Recreation Area Fall Harvest Fest: Oct 7-9

Holly Recreation Area Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16

Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area Fall Harvest Festival Weekend: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16

Harrisville State Park Haunted Halloween Weekend: Oct 7-9 and Oct. 11

Waterloo Recreation Area Sugarloaf Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16

Hayes State Park Haunting: Oct. 7-9

Sleeper State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9

Algonac State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16

Tawas Point State Park Haunted Lighthouse Weekend: Oct. 7-8

Lakeport State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 7-9

Sleepy Hollow State Park Ichabod Crane Days: Oct. 8

Yankee Springs Recreation Area Fall Harvest Festival: Oct. 14-16

Lakeport State Park Trick-or-Treating: Oct. 15

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan state park harvest festivals are coming up: Camping dates in 2022

