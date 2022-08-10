Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
The Dixie Announces Education Series Lineup
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Education Series takes center stage at The Dixie Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon to deliver a unique learning experience for students of all ages. This series allows students to learn about science, history, and many other subjects through the theater arts performed on stage. The shows encourage students to engage in learning activities outside of the classroom. The performances will begin October 7, 2022, and run through May 3, 2023, with seven marvelous shows!
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Short named Strawberry Festival GC
When Shane Lynch was named general chairman of the 84th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival last year, the gears in his brain began to turn. Lynch knew he had important positions to fill for the 85th festival—general chairman being the most important. Luckily for Lynch, he had a short...
radionwtn.com
Robert H. “Bob” Tyler Jr.
Robert H. “Bob” Tyler, Jr., 74, of Buchanan, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center. Born Monday, November 17, 1947, in Puryear, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Robert Tyler, Sr., and the late Florence Lamos Tyler. Bob was a retired US...
radionwtn.com
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
Vincent “Truck” Bolden, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died at his aunt’s residence Monday, August 8, 2022. Vincent was born Friday, March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee, to Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, who both preceded him in death. His grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, also preceded him in death.
radionwtn.com
David Crockett’s 236th Birthday To Be Celebrated Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Kick-off this school year right on Saturday, August 13 as Discovery Park of America celebrates its favorite folk hero, David Crockett. The day includes interactive activities, live demonstrations and the opening of a new blacksmith’s forge at Mill Ridge. The new forge is the result of a partnership between Discovery Park and the Tennessee River Artist Blacksmith Association(TRABA), an organization that offers various opportunities for the public to learn about blacksmithing. Demonstrations of the new forge at Discovery Park will take place periodically throughout the year and will provide an opportunity for guests to experience blacksmiths using the forge to create various projects from start to finish.
radionwtn.com
Darby2Darby Basketball Clinic Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Two members of the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vols basketball team were in Paris Thursday night for the Darby2Darby basketball clinic sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee. Tess and Edie Darby from Greenfield are currently preparing for the upcoming season but carved out time to come to Henry County to host the clinic for grades 3rd through 8th.
radionwtn.com
Evelyn Dale Norton
Evelyn Dale Norton, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, a wonderful cook and an avid Lady Vols fan, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born Wednesday, January 21, 1931, to the late Mary Strader Dale and Reuben Dale. Evelyn was raised on a family farm in Henry County near Buchanan. Evelyn was...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Big Country Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held at the Montezuma Community Center from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Come on out and enjoy homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or milk all for $7 per plate. Bake sale items are donated and priced accordingly.
radionwtn.com
UC Softball Moved To Graham Park Tonight
Today’s Union City Middle School softball game against Trenton has been moved to Graham Park. The contest was originally slated to be played in Trenton. Varsity action will begin at 5:15 p.m., with a jayvee game to follow.
radionwtn.com
Counce: “Excited To Get Things Started” This Year
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County High School Patriots’ Football Coach James Counce addressed the Paris Rotary Club today to talk about the upcoming football season. The Henry County Patriot Jamboree will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Twenty-three seniors return to lead the Patriots this year. With two scrimmages under their belt against Christian Brothers and MBA, Counce said the Patriots are excited to get things started tomorrow night. (David Jackson photo).
radionwtn.com
UCHS To Host College & Career Night
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School will host College and Career Planning Night for members of the Class of 2023, next Wednesday night at 7:30 at the UC Civic Auditorium. UCHS Guidance Counselor Susan Searcy said it is important for both the senior student and one parent attend the...
WBBJ
New gaming store opens in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
radionwtn.com
Kent Scott Myers
Kent Scott Myers, 3, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Paris, Tennessee, the son of Tiffany Myers, of Dover, Tennessee, and Steven Hall, of Florida. Kent was a loving little boy who was always willing to share a hug with anyone. He enjoyed playing with his toys and sharing them with his brothers, sisters and cousins. Kent had a special bond with his grandpa Scott. He leaves behind precious memories to cherish a lifetime.
radionwtn.com
State Commissioner McWhorter To Hold NW Region Town Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will make the seventh stop on his tour of TNECD’s nine regions by hosting a regional town hall meeting in Martin tomorrow, August 12, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Commissioner McWhorter joined TNECD...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
22nd TN boating fatality this year reported over weekend, matching 2021 total
The State of Tennessee has reached the same number of boating fatalities it saw in the entirety of 2021 with several months to go.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
