Union City, Tenn.–Kick-off this school year right on Saturday, August 13 as Discovery Park of America celebrates its favorite folk hero, David Crockett. The day includes interactive activities, live demonstrations and the opening of a new blacksmith’s forge at Mill Ridge. The new forge is the result of a partnership between Discovery Park and the Tennessee River Artist Blacksmith Association(TRABA), an organization that offers various opportunities for the public to learn about blacksmithing. Demonstrations of the new forge at Discovery Park will take place periodically throughout the year and will provide an opportunity for guests to experience blacksmiths using the forge to create various projects from start to finish.

UNION CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO