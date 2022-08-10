ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Biotechnology#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pre Market Session#Q2#Aethlon Medical Aemd#Catalyst Pharmaceuticals#Losers Optimizerx#Berkeley Lights Bli#Akanda Akan#Vir Biotechnology Vir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Parker Hannifin?

Parker Hannifin's (NYSE:PH) short percent of float has fallen 22.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.43 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zscaler. The company has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Vtex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vtex VTEX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vtex missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares increased by 23.8% to $4.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock moved upwards by 16.07% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares moved upwards by 8.52%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy