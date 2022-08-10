Read full article on original website
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
Analyst Ratings for Zscaler
Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zscaler. The company has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings
IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Axcella Health AXLA shares rose 25.5% to $3.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock increased by 8.66% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
Expert Ratings for Expensify
Within the last quarter, Expensify EXFY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 3 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Expensify at $22.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 3 analysts rated Expensify...
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Competitor Recall Continues To Show Opportunities For ResMed
ResMed Inc RMD posted Q4 sales of $914.7 million, +4% Y/Y (+8% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $912.97 million. Adjusted EPS reached $1.49, up from $1.35 a year ago. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.42 per share. Keybanc reiterates the Overweight...
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital KRNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $46.0 versus the current price of Kornit Digital at $35.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why This Cognex Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Temporary setbacks in inventory loss, project deferrals in logistics, and FX/component costs headwinds are weighing on Cognex Corporation’s CGNX short term success since it is mostly a book and ship business, according to a JPMorgan analyst. The Cognex Analyst: Paul Chung downgraded Cognex from Neutral to Underweight while maintaining...
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: Greenland Technologies Q2 Earnings
Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Greenland Technologies missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $11.17 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $4.00.
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
