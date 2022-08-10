ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
KMOV

Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her. WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
SCOTTDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two dead in suspected Cobb County murder-suicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. "Preliminary information also indicates this incident may be...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State University officer charged with rape, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have arrested and charged a Georgia State University campus police officer with rape and kidnapping after a Lawrenceville woman came forward and reported the August 5th incident. Police said the woman identified the suspect as 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville. According to investigators,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

