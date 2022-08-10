Read full article on original website
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
KMOV
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her. WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car
ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car. The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two dead in suspected Cobb County murder-suicide
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. "Preliminary information also indicates this incident may be...
Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested. On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.
fox5atlanta.com
Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA - A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles." Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia State University officer charged with rape, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have arrested and charged a Georgia State University campus police officer with rape and kidnapping after a Lawrenceville woman came forward and reported the August 5th incident. Police said the woman identified the suspect as 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville. According to investigators,...
fox5atlanta.com
Person smashes Smyrna Police Department windows during 'mental health crisis'
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police said someone having a "mental health crisis" smashed windows at the Smyrna Police Department on Saturday morning. Police said the issue was resolved and the unnamed person was taken to a "mental health facility." The windows were smashed out at the public safety complex between 5...
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
