Stocks

Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
#Linus Stocks#3m#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zscaler. The company has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Benzinga

Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says

Yesterday, Catalent Inc CTLT announced to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million. Keybanc notes that the deal strengthens CTLT's oral delivery portfolio and targets rapidly growing biologic applications. Metrics produces highly active pharmaceutical ingredients that are very difficult to produce but very potent in small doses. "After recent acquisitions...
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings

Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Benzinga

