12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Quantum QMCO shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
Analyst Ratings for Zscaler
Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zscaler. The company has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says
Yesterday, Catalent Inc CTLT announced to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million. Keybanc notes that the deal strengthens CTLT's oral delivery portfolio and targets rapidly growing biologic applications. Metrics produces highly active pharmaceutical ingredients that are very difficult to produce but very potent in small doses. "After recent acquisitions...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In ASML Holding 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.02%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion. Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 20 years...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
