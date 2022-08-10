KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner. It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.

