Kentwood, MI

Fox17

'Dead' beer revived, spirit released by Broad Leaf Brewery

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner. It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 11

1. A backpack giveaway is being held at Community Choice Credit Union, off East Ellis Road in Norton Shores starting at 2 p.m. It's open to the public, and not just limited to Credit Union Members. Families will also be able to enjoy face painting and other outdoor fun. Those...
NORTON SHORES, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

National Blueberry Festival takes over South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The National Blueberry Festival brings the scrumptious fruit to the forefront, celebrating with food, live music, and fun for all. August 11th through 14th, events and acts will pop up all over town— including a farm day, rides, a parade and —of course— a pie-eating contest.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Freda’s Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location

Freda’s Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, “After deep thought… I...
WAYLAND, MI
Fox17

AllArtWorks Viewing Studio opening in Grand Rapids

What started out as an online art platform now has a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, showcasing original artwork from local artists all around the West Michigan area, is hosting its Grand Opening Show on Saturday. The grand opening show will take place on August 13...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
