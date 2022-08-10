Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Fox17
'Dead' beer revived, spirit released by Broad Leaf Brewery
KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner. It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan. Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest. Where: City Beach,...
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: August 11
1. A backpack giveaway is being held at Community Choice Credit Union, off East Ellis Road in Norton Shores starting at 2 p.m. It's open to the public, and not just limited to Credit Union Members. Families will also be able to enjoy face painting and other outdoor fun. Those...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
National potato shortage causing price hikes, supply issues for local restaurants
MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's a national potato shortage spiraling out of Idaho. Yes, you heard that right - a potato shortage - so if haven't noticed fewer potatoes in your grocery store yet, you probably will soon. But that's not all, a lakeshore restaurant has had to cut down...
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
Fox17
National Blueberry Festival takes over South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The National Blueberry Festival brings the scrumptious fruit to the forefront, celebrating with food, live music, and fun for all. August 11th through 14th, events and acts will pop up all over town— including a farm day, rides, a parade and —of course— a pie-eating contest.
townbroadcast.com
Freda’s Fish Fry closes eatery at Gun lake location
Freda’s Fish Fry, the restaurant that got into trouble about seven years ago for having a colorful advertising sign on West Superior Street, has closed its doors at its Gun Lake location, where owner Alicia Thorpe moved four years ago. Thorpe posted today on Facebook, “After deep thought… I...
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Fox17
AllArtWorks Viewing Studio opening in Grand Rapids
What started out as an online art platform now has a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, showcasing original artwork from local artists all around the West Michigan area, is hosting its Grand Opening Show on Saturday. The grand opening show will take place on August 13...
WOOD
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
