Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords
The program pushes landlords to convert short-term rentals to long-term rentals and encourages accessory dwelling units. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords.
Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman
WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance
TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
CSC thanks Birds and Blooms participants
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thank you to every participant in the Birds and Blooms event in Proctorsville. You decorated amazing birdhouses, in birch bark and rainbows, Boston Red Sox themes, decoupage, and a penny covered roof, glorious in pink porches and orange sunflowers. There were handmade birdhouses, bluebird houses, ornate glass feeders for butterflies, hummingbird roosts, original stained glass, handmade jewelry, pottery, a hand carved catbird, and a garden design gift certificate. The Cavendish Streetscape Committee is thankful for your interest and support.
Bellows Falls student receives Eileen Austin Neal scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 17th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing of $1,000 was awarded to Grace Wilkinson of Bellows Falls, Vt. to attend Endicott College. “Growing up, my great-grandmother would tell stories of her time as a nurse,” states Grace. “I was intrigued by these stories and decided to pursue a career in nursing. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps.”
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location
By Katy Savage The Vermont Farmers Market won’t be returning to the Vermont Farm Food Center (VFFC) building in Rutland this November, as hoped. VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said environmental clean-up of the site hit a snag and more […] Read More The post Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
Woman arrested for Wardsboro murder
WARDSBORO — Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a death investigation in Wardsboro. The victim is identified as Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom’s death was multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.
