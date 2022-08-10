ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode

A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
WCAX

Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
LYME, NH
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
WMUR.com

Couple found after Silver Alert

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Wells, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Chester, VT
WCAX

Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman

WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
CLAREMONT, NH
Mountain Times

Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride

By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Fire Department#Volunteers#Fire Hydrant#School And Main Streets#Depot#The Fire Company
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance

TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
TILTON, NH
vermontjournal.com

CSC thanks Birds and Blooms participants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thank you to every participant in the Birds and Blooms event in Proctorsville. You decorated amazing birdhouses, in birch bark and rainbows, Boston Red Sox themes, decoupage, and a penny covered roof, glorious in pink porches and orange sunflowers. There were handmade birdhouses, bluebird houses, ornate glass feeders for butterflies, hummingbird roosts, original stained glass, handmade jewelry, pottery, a hand carved catbird, and a garden design gift certificate. The Cavendish Streetscape Committee is thankful for your interest and support.
CAVENDISH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vermontjournal.com

Bellows Falls student receives Eileen Austin Neal scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 17th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing of $1,000 was awarded to Grace Wilkinson of Bellows Falls, Vt. to attend Endicott College. “Growing up, my great-grandmother would tell stories of her time as a nurse,” states Grace. “I was intrigued by these stories and decided to pursue a career in nursing. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps.”
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location

By Katy Savage The Vermont Farmers Market won’t be returning to the Vermont Farm Food Center (VFFC) building in Rutland this November, as hoped. VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said environmental clean-up of the site hit a snag and more […] Read More The post Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for Wardsboro murder

WARDSBORO — Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a death investigation in Wardsboro. The victim is identified as Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom’s death was multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.
WARDSBORO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy