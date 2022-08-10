When I was a kid going to Hermiston schools, and then BMCC in the '60's and '70's, we had hunters safety courses in junior high, plus most of our parents taught us gun safety as well. Kids in high school often had guns in their vehicles because they had been out shooting or hunting or were going to after school. The only requirement was they were to be unloaded. I'm told it was that way long after I was gone. No one shot anyone else, whether they considered it or not. That tells me that guns are not the problem, there's something wrong in society that is allowing these events to happen. If we could do that for decades, then why not now? What has gone wrong that it has become a problem? I think that's where questions and research need to go.
