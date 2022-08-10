ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Exela Technologies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pre Market Session#Trade Desk Ttd#Q2#Quanergy Systems Qngy#Arlo Technologies Arlo#Minim Minm#Avaya Hldgs Avya#Q3#Wm Tech#Repay Hldgs Rpay#Hldgs Bbai
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Axcella Health AXLA shares rose 25.5% to $3.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock increased by 8.66% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast

Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Greenland Technologies Q2 Earnings

Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Greenland Technologies missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Expensify

Within the last quarter, Expensify EXFY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 3 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Expensify at $22.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 3 analysts rated Expensify...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zscaler. The company has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy