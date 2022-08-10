Read full article on original website
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Toyota And Mazda Working On Pair Of Electric Sports Cars
The rumor mill has once again reawakened with the possibility of a Toyota MR2 revival. Toyota hasn't confirmed this itself, but it would give the Japanese brand another sports car to join the GR86 and GR Supra. But it seems that Toyota Gazoo Racing is working on a sports car of an entirely different kind. While Toyota has been slow to electrify its lineup, Japanese magazine Best Car Web has reported that the company is considering the development of a new electric sports car that could launch in 2026. More than this, the Toyota EV could be developed in tandem with a racy Mazda featuring a rotary engine.
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
For $30K: A New Ford Maverick, or This 1,800-Mile 1986 Mazda B2000 Pickup?
It's a battle of old vs. new, but the Maverick still starts at $8,000 less.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission? The post What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
Stolen American Classic Cars Destroyed At Junker Racing Event
Following two classic American cars being stolen within a month and only 20 miles of each other in the UK, they somehow appeared together for a demolition derby-style race just over a month later. In the UK, 'banger racing' is a full-contact racing format to a checkered flag rendering cars no longer fit for the road.
American Vehicles Dominate Most-Shopped Luxury Cars In The USA
The Tesla Model 3 reigns supreme in the sedan category. The Q2 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch report was released earlier this week, and BMW remains the most-shopped luxury brand for the second consecutive quarter. This report is the culmination of a consumer perception survey mixed with shopping behavior to determine how a brand compares to its main rivals.
578-Horsepower Luxury SUV Proves China Builds Some Sweet EVs
China has been on a roll lately with electric vehicles. Just this year we've seen a new Chinese electric pickup truck called the Radar RD6 and the resurrection of the MG brand with the MG4 Electric. Keeping with the exciting EV reveals, a Chinese company called Changan Automobile has just shown off a new luxury crossover called the Avatr 11, which was first teased back in 2021. The car was developed in a joint venture project with CATL (a battery producer) and Huawei (a technology corporation and budget smartphone maker).
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Audi Bringing Future And Past Icons To Monterey Car Week
Audi fans have plenty to look forward at this year's Monterey Car Week. The German automaker announced it will be bringing some special motorsport heroes to display alongside its electric concept cars. Friday, August 19, will be dedicated to the "sphere" vehicles, which will be on display at The Quail.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
Toyota Crown Coming In Sexy Coupe And Convertible Flavors
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Waste Hours Building The Nissan Z Of Your Dreams
The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
The Compact Hyundai Stargazer is Like a Modern Mazda MPV
Hyundai does away with sliding rear doors for its latest minivan. There hasn't been a minivan without sliding doors for years. The Mercedes-Benz R-Class and Chevy Orlando are probably the most recent examples but the most famous was the Mazda MPV. Well, Hyundai decided it wanted to bring normal rear doors back to minivans and made this—the all-new Hyundai Stargazer.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
LEAKED: Best Look Yet At The 2024 Mercedes E-Class
The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spied several times, but now we have our clearest look yet at the new executive sedan thanks to leaked patent images. These images were shared on the Cars_Secrets Instagram page, though it's unclear which patent office Mercedes-Benz filed. Merc did not go wild with the new E's design as we expected. It looks exactly like a bigger C-Class and a smaller S-Class, which is precisely on target for the E.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets Official Tuning Parts
We were getting seriously tired of seeing the new Civic Type R in camouflage 24/7, but now that the car has been officially revealed, Honda has wasted no time showcasing some rather awesome accessories for Japan's favorite hot hatchback. Honda has launched a preemptive attack against the aftermarket, which is...
Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid starts at £38,595
Alfa Romeo has announced the pricing for its new hybrid SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the car will start at £38,595 on the road. There will be three models at launch, the Tonal Special which starts at £38,595, the Tonale Ti which starts at £39,995, and the Tonale Veloce which starts at £42,495.
