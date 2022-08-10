The Yellow Jackets are set to play in the Sequatchie Valley Jamboree on Friday at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap. Kickoff for the annual jamboree is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Jackets will play Warren County and Whitwell in the fourth and fifth quarters, respectively. The fourth quarter is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

