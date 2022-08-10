Read full article on original website
Related
Grundy County Herald
GCHS football kicks off 2022 season Friday at Sequatchie Valley Jamboree
The Yellow Jackets are set to play in the Sequatchie Valley Jamboree on Friday at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap. Kickoff for the annual jamboree is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Jackets will play Warren County and Whitwell in the fourth and fifth quarters, respectively. The fourth quarter is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.
PHOTO GALLERY: Chuckey-Doak, West Greene Host Final Scrimmages Before Jamboree
Assistant sports editor J.D. Vaughn dropped in on Chuckey-Doak and West Greene Tuesday night to capture the Black Knights against Cloudland and the Buffaloes against Happy Valley with his camera. More photos can be found on Page 5B and online at www.greenevillesun.com The Carter/Greene/Johnson County Jamboree will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Chuckey-Doak High School.
Comments / 0