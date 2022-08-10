Read full article on original website
INDIANA’S BUSY WEEKEND INCLUDES CONTINUED IUP MOVE-IN, ITALIAN FESTIVAL
IUP’s first move-in weekend of the fall semester continues today, when about 600 first-year students are expected to arrive. Around 700 moved in yesterday. The new students will take part in Welcome Week activities in advance of the rest of the student body arriving next weekend. Welcome Week activities today are mostly social events, with more technical campus life events mixed in tomorrow. The first day of classes is August 22nd.
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
LAURA HUNTER (SHEAFFER) SMITH CAUGHERTY, 99
Laura Hunter (Sheaffer) Smith Caugherty, 99 of St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The daughter of the late Luther Sheaffer and Laura (Wiley) Sheaffer, she was born on August 20, 1922 in Blairsville, PA. She was a graduate...
EDWARD ANDERSON, 91
Edward Anderson, 91, Homer City died August 10, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, He was born February 8, 1931 in Lucernemines and was the son of the late Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson. Ed was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served...
KNOTWEED FESTIVAL RETURNS TO BLAIRSVILLE DIAMOND TODAY
The 10th Annual Knotweed Festival returns to the Blairsville Diamond today with plenty of fun, food and music planned for attendees. The festival focuses on the Japanese knotweed plant, which is an invasive species found near rivers across the U.S. and in Indiana County. One specific location of knotweed in the county is the Conemaugh River.
CHARLIE MANZI WINS PONY HOME RUN DERBY CROWN, HOLLIDAYSBURG MOVES ON TO LLWS
Prior to the Pony League World Series starting this weekend in Washington, PA, one player from Indiana County made headlines during the skills competition. Charlie Manzi fended off 19 participants to take home the Home Run Derby title. Manzi placed in the top four in the first round and broke away from the pack to win the title. In addition to the solo crown, Manzi and teammate Brock Bryson won the team title for Johnstown.
BLACK BULL STEAKHOUSE TO CLOSE PERMANENTLY
A popular Armstrong County eatery is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, officials with the Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon in Dayton announced the restaurant’s closing yesterday, citing on-going water issues, cost of repairs and demands from the Department of State as the reasons for the shutdown. The water issues began in late July, according to the Facebook timeline, and it caused the restaurant to close three times since then.
FAIR SEASON ARRIVES IN AREA
Fair season has arrived in the area with the start of the Great Dayton Fair, which will hold its Vespers Service at 7 o’clock tonight and the crowning of the fair queen at 8. Activities began Friday with fair exhibits arriving. Some of the judging took place yesterday and there was an antique tractor pull. There is a horse and pony pull this afternoon at 1 o’clock. The Dayton Fair officially opens at 1 PM Monday.
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON CRASH
One person suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash that happened yesterday in West Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Dayton and Plumville, along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance, were called to the crash around 2:40 yesterday afternoon along Dayton Smicksburg Road. Dayton fire officials said one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The car suffered minor damage.
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE THEIR DOWNWARD TREND
Gas price averages continue to decline on a national, state and countywide level. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of a gallon of regular gas remained under the $4 per gallon mark at $3.97 a gallon. This marks a one cent drop over the last 24 hours, but an 11 cent drop since last week and a 66 cent drop since last month. One year ago, the national average gas price hovered around $3.19 a gallon. Lack of consumer demand remains the reason for the decline in gas prices, as experts say demand remains at 8.54 million barrels a day. The cost of crude oil, however, increased by $1.43 following Wednesday’s trading session and now stands at $91.93.
NEW CORAL-GRACETON POST OFFICE TO OPEN LATER THIS MONTH
The finish line is in sight for the new post office in Coral to open later this month but it has taken a while for the postal service to return to the area. The community of Coral has been without a post office since 2016 when it was destroyed in an arson fire. Since then, Coral residents have been going to Homer City to collect their mail. In January of 2020, it was announced at a public meeting that a new post office was coming to town and would be set up on property owned by the Coral-Graceton Fire Department. The modular building was delivered in April of this year, but it has taken at least four months to get the building set up and ready to open.
PANTHERS ATHLETICS NAMES 2022 HALL OF FAMERS
The University of Pittsburgh yesterday announced 12 new inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and two of them are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Panthers linebacker Rickey Jackson and offensive lineman Russ Grimm will join men’s basketball greats Jerome Lane and Larry Harris, wrestlers Pat Santoro and Rande Stottlemyer, women’s basketball player Debbie Lewis, women’s track & field’s Keisha Demas, swimmer Angela Lopez, volleyball’s Ann Marie Lucanie, gymnastics’ Donna DeMarino Sanft, and men’s track & field distance runner Jerry Richey.
