ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible

By Brandon Caldwell
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McAd5_0hBfsWt000
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Kanye West is taking a victory lap on Pete Davidson’s heartbreak.

After a lengthy Instagram hiatus, the Chicago multi-hyphenate returned on Monday (August 8) with a black and white post and a mock New York Times headline declaring Davidson “dead.”

He didn’t stop there, quickly clowning former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi in the small print of the picture, writing, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Ye’s issues with Davidson have been long and clear since the Saturday Night Live comedian began dating Ye’s ex-wife in October of 2021. Kardashian reportedly ended the nine-month romance between the pair on Friday (August 5). Ye routinely referred to Davidson as “Skete” on social media, and in the animated video to his “Eazy” collab with The Game, showed the comedian being decapitated.

Cudi maintained his friendship with Davidson following Ye’s bullying, causing a rift between the two who had been good friends since 2008. Ye removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album and later wanted his friends not to be disloyal to him.

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

Fans also engaged in the beef between Cudi and Ye. After Ye pulled out of his Rolling Loud Miami performance and was replaced by Cudi, the Miami crowd began throwing objects at the Cleveland native, prompting him to leave the stage in disgust quickly.

Ye’s previous antics regarding Davidson on social media got him temporarily suspended from Instagram and it’s unclear whether this latest salvo will lead to ramifications from Instagram’s compliance team.

The Latest:

  • Get Your Summer Jam Tickets Here!
  • Start Your Day With The Morning Hustle!
  • DVSN And DJ Misses Debate Over The Meaning Behind “If I Get Caught”
  • Lori Harvey On Dating: ‘I’m Not Doing Anything That’s Going To Compromise My Peace And Happiness’

Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible was originally published on hot963.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Shaded Pete After His Breakup With Kim—Here’s if He Wants His Ex-Wife Back

Click here to read the full article. Short and sweet. Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with a shady post about his ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend. News broke on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Three day after the news, Kanye took to his Instagram on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Kim And Kanye#New York Times#Skete
TMZ.com

Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion

Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kanye West returns to Instagram with ‘inspiration’ post amid Kim, Pete split

Kanye West has returned to Instagram four days after bashing Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson. The rapper, 45, posted a black square Friday with text reading, “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design.” The social media upload is currently the Yeezy creator’s only post on the platform, as he deleted his Davidson diss Monday. West made headlines earlier this week when he shared a fake New York Times front page, reading, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” The record producer has publicly referred to the “Saturday Night Live” alum in this way on multiple occasions since...
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
304
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy