Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Librado launches new ‘inflation friendly’ menu

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or just in the mood to elevate a weeknight dinner, Librado is the perfect restaurant to take your meal to the next level. “We just wanted to provide Midland with another good place to eat. Another place that’s kind of a breakaway from […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?

One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Tall City Brewing Co. to unveil Pecos Watermelon Beer

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewing Company will be introducing its newest beer on August 13. The brewery has once again partnered up with the Mandujano Brothers Produce to create a beer using Pecos Watermelons. The radler will have a watermelon and lime combination that will help refresh customers during this summer heat.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Andrews chef featured on Food Network show

ANDREWS, Texas — One Andrews chef is helping to put West Texas on the map. Raul Vasquez is the owner of the private chef company Ratengo along with his brother. The two are known for their Latin-Asian fusion. Vasquez recently got the chance to compete on "Supermarket Stakeout" on...
ANDREWS, TX
cbs7.com

Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland has record breaking sales tax revenue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland had the highest sales tax revenue ever recorded in the history of the city for the month of August. Director of FInance Christy Weakland says Midland is growing from within and attracting people from surrounding areas. “We saw 2021 a lot more summer activities after...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECSO: 11 year dies in mobile home fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -An 11 year has died in a house fire early Saturday morning. At around 3:17 a.m. Aug.13, Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a mobile home fire in the 1500 Block of Bridle Path. ECSO deputies, as well as multiple units...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Pigskin Preview: Garden City Bearkats

Garden City, Texas (KOSA) - The Garden City Bearkats are getting ready for the 2022 season. They are ranked 5th in the 1A D1 State Rankings and are looking to make a run for a championship. Please watch the video above for a more inside look.
GARDEN CITY, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX

