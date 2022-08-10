Read full article on original website
Basin Bites: Librado launches new ‘inflation friendly’ menu
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or just in the mood to elevate a weeknight dinner, Librado is the perfect restaurant to take your meal to the next level. “We just wanted to provide Midland with another good place to eat. Another place that’s kind of a breakaway from […]
Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend
People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
Seize The Deal! Hook and Reel $50 Gift Cards For $25
We bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off each week. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey’s BBQ, and Palio’s Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations, one...
What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?
One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
Remember Back in the Day When Midland/Odessa Had an Awesome TG&Y?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
Tall City Brewing Co. to unveil Pecos Watermelon Beer
MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewing Company will be introducing its newest beer on August 13. The brewery has once again partnered up with the Mandujano Brothers Produce to create a beer using Pecos Watermelons. The radler will have a watermelon and lime combination that will help refresh customers during this summer heat.
Andrews chef featured on Food Network show
ANDREWS, Texas — One Andrews chef is helping to put West Texas on the map. Raul Vasquez is the owner of the private chef company Ratengo along with his brother. The two are known for their Latin-Asian fusion. Vasquez recently got the chance to compete on "Supermarket Stakeout" on...
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
Midland has record breaking sales tax revenue
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland had the highest sales tax revenue ever recorded in the history of the city for the month of August. Director of FInance Christy Weakland says Midland is growing from within and attracting people from surrounding areas. “We saw 2021 a lot more summer activities after...
Finally! Are You Relieved These 2 Intersections In Odessa Now Have A Traffic Light?
How often do you drive the streets of West Texas, come up on a certain intersection and think to yourself, 'this one could really use a light?' I do it dang near every day. Those of us who commute and drive all over the streets of Midland-Odessa regularly, unfortunately, are very familiar with the busiest, and even the most dangerous intersections.
Threat of sickness grows as new school years starts in Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the new school year starting this week that means kids are back in the classroom after being out for the last couple of months. However, the kids not being around each other while in a small room means the chance of germs spreading is greater.
ECSO: 11 year dies in mobile home fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -An 11 year has died in a house fire early Saturday morning. At around 3:17 a.m. Aug.13, Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a mobile home fire in the 1500 Block of Bridle Path. ECSO deputies, as well as multiple units...
Pigskin Preview: Garden City Bearkats
Garden City, Texas (KOSA) - The Garden City Bearkats are getting ready for the 2022 season. They are ranked 5th in the 1A D1 State Rankings and are looking to make a run for a championship. Please watch the video above for a more inside look.
Midland’s Oldest Cold Case: She Went To a Bar 42 Years Ago and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 42 1/2 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth,19, headed out on the evening of February 2, 1980, to go to one of Midland's most popular nightspots at that time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive. That was the last...
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Stranger uses key to enter Midland family’s apartment, MPD investigating
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Spectrum Apartments. The August 3rd break-in was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell security footage. The family, who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, shared the video with Yourbasin.com. The doorbell camera shows a man in a bright orange, Nike […]
Major roadwork to begin for several areas in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT says that for the next several days and through the month of August, five major highways are being resurfaced as a part of a maintenance contract. In a recent news release, the top layers of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be put in place under […]
