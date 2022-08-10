ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Week in Pennsylvania: Robert Gleason, Eugene DePasquale

By James Crummel, James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cm3tl_0hBfsQae00

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how the State’s Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without a specific reason in November. He will also talk about how Dr. Oz was campaigning in Allegheny county.

He will then be joined by Robert Gleason, former chair of the Pennsylvania Republican party and former secretary of the Commonwealth. As well as former auditor general Eugene DePasquale. Both have teamed up to call for changes to the charter school law.

Changes come for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Brittany Crampsie join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show by using the video player above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

In Pennsylvania’s Legislature, rules are the ballgame! | PennLive letters

A couple of weeks after Roe was overturned, the Pennsylvania legislature recessed for the summer—and typical for the ending of a legislative session here in PA was the hurried passage of a partisan piece of legislation. It’s the old story: amendments/bills from the party in power (the Republicans) are given a vote while amendments from the party out of power get tabled. That’s huge!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Senate Race: Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to campaign trail

RIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman will address voters Friday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bay Journal

Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Doug Mastriano campaigning in Western Pennsylvania

Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano is hitting the campaign trail in western Pennsylvania. Over the next several days, the state senator, and his wife, Rebbie, will be making stops in several counties in the area starting on Wednesday and going through Saturday. Here's a look at the details:. Aug...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Depasquale
clsphila.org

CLS Files Lawsuit to Challenge Pennsylvania’s Childline Registry

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 10 parents, caregivers, and community organizations filed suit in the case of A.W. v. Commonwealth to challenge Pennsylvania’s ChildLine Registry as unconstitutional. The suit, filed in Commonwealth Court, alleges that parents and caregivers are listed on the Registry and labeled as “child abusers” without first having a chance to defend themselves at a hearing, which is a violation of due process and the right to reputation under Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

HARRISBURG, PA – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Pennsylvanians#Republican#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Supporting survivors through ‘Victims First’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The impact of mass shootings extends well beyond those killed and wounded. Families and entire communities are left traumatized something Northeastern Pennsylvania knows all too well. Four decades ago a mass shooting devastated two Luzerne county communities. Since then, we’ve seen advocacy groups providing support including a recently-designated non-profit called ‘victims […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy