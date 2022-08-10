ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere

Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chyler Leigh Stars In New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) is set to star in The Way Home, a new, original primetime series for Hallmark Channel that’s slated to begin production later this month. It stars Andie MacDowell and is set to premiere in 2023. Leigh plays Kat Landry, who moved away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven many years ago following a family tragedy, and remains estranged from her mother Del (MacDowell) to this day. With her marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, Kat decides to return home...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gries
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The White Lotus Season 2#Tvline#Dragon
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘When Calls The Heart’: When To Expect Tenth Season Premiere On Hallmark

Click here to read the full article. The good news for Hallmark fans is that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a 10th season. The bad news? They won’t see it anytime soon. Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters at the Television Critics Tour today that the series won’t return until the middle of 2023. The network renewed the drama in June and announced that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will take over as showrunner. When Calls the Heart is a family western drama that’s inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name.  Daly also had...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
White House
FanSided

What time is Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist coming to Netflix?

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is the sixth installment in the nine-part Untold: documentary film series coming to Netflix on August 16. The official Netflix description for the upcoming release reads:. “From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te’o’s future in football showed promise until a secret online...
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role

BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jane Seymour’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Grown Children

Jane Seymour, 71, is a mom to her four kids, whom she has been spotted with on the red carpet numerous times. The actress is known for her many roles in hit movies and TV shows including Live and Let Die, East of Eden, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. When it comes to her life off the screen, she is busy with her family. Get to know each of her kids below!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library

Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10

As quickly as Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows can change, it can stay the same. Following The Terminal List's ouster as the most popular Prime Video show on Monday, it's back at No. 1 for the second day in a row. Take that, people who hate the American flag. The rest of the list remains the same as yesterday, with The Boys, Thirteen Lives, Paper Girls, and The Summer I Turned Pretty rounding out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy