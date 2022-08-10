Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘The Blacklist’ to Introduce Daughter of First Season Character in Season 10
If the recent exits from NBC’s The Blacklist have made you a bit nostalgic for seasons past, this news about the upcoming 10th season should make you happy (and perhaps hold you over until its midseason premiere). When the NBC drama returns, a new character is coming in: MI6...
Popculture
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Chyler Leigh Stars In New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) is set to star in The Way Home, a new, original primetime series for Hallmark Channel that’s slated to begin production later this month. It stars Andie MacDowell and is set to premiere in 2023. Leigh plays Kat Landry, who moved away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven many years ago following a family tragedy, and remains estranged from her mother Del (MacDowell) to this day. With her marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, Kat decides to return home...
'Fargo' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Fargo" Season 5 is in the works and there is a whole new set of stories to be told.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
‘Virgin River’: Brady Will Have to Deal With Melissa’s Wrath in Season 5
Brady is trying to get on the right path on 'Virgin River', but the arrival of Melissa means he'll endure her wrath. And it's not going to be pretty.
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
'Virgin River' Star Annette O'Toole Talks New Faces Coming To The Series In Season Five
Actor Annette O'Toole joins Cheddar News to discuss season four of the hit Netflix series, 'Virgin River,' as well as what we can expect from the highly-anticipated season five.
‘When Calls The Heart’: When To Expect Tenth Season Premiere On Hallmark
Click here to read the full article. The good news for Hallmark fans is that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a 10th season. The bad news? They won’t see it anytime soon. Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters at the Television Critics Tour today that the series won’t return until the middle of 2023. The network renewed the drama in June and announced that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will take over as showrunner. When Calls the Heart is a family western drama that’s inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name. Daly also had...
What time is Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist coming to Netflix?
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is the sixth installment in the nine-part Untold: documentary film series coming to Netflix on August 16. The official Netflix description for the upcoming release reads:. “From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te’o’s future in football showed promise until a secret online...
NFL・
tvinsider.com
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
Andy Cohen shares photo of daughter Lucy’s first hair bow and it’s adorable
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy is growing up fast. On Monday, the proud pop shared a photo to his Instagram stories of him holding his little girl with a very exciting announcement. "First bow!!" Cohen, 54, wrote alongside an arrow pointing to a tiny teal bow in Lucy's hair. The Bravo...
Jane Seymour’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Grown Children
Jane Seymour, 71, is a mom to her four kids, whom she has been spotted with on the red carpet numerous times. The actress is known for her many roles in hit movies and TV shows including Live and Let Die, East of Eden, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. When it comes to her life off the screen, she is busy with her family. Get to know each of her kids below!
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library
Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Vince Gilligan Admits 1 Mistake in Penultimate Episode
Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul,' and there's one thing he wishes he'd done differently.
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10
As quickly as Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows can change, it can stay the same. Following The Terminal List's ouster as the most popular Prime Video show on Monday, it's back at No. 1 for the second day in a row. Take that, people who hate the American flag. The rest of the list remains the same as yesterday, with The Boys, Thirteen Lives, Paper Girls, and The Summer I Turned Pretty rounding out the top 5.
