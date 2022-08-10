ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13. At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Woman dead near Northridge Lakes

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood around 9 a.m. Friday, August 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
WISN

Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'

Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall, 4th in 3+ weeks, chief 'over it'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to Milwaukee's "ill-secured, long-vacant Northridge Mall" Wednesday, Aug. 10 for the fourth fire in just over three weeks. Wednesday's fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size and "decrepit condition of the building." Fire officials said fast work by first responders brought...
CBS 58

Police seek missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen Aug. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are looking to find a missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Police report Dequan Ferguson was last seen near 20th and Locust on Aug. 1. He's described as a Black male, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
