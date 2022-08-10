ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

Staying hot, but rain is on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!. Back in the triple digits today with highs nearing 101. Most areas will stay completely dry this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, but the Brazos Valley could see some isolated showers and storms in the early to late afternoon hours. Highs will stay in...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Hot for now, changes are a few days away

25 WEATHER — Over the next few days, we should experience climbing temperatures. That isn't necessarily because of strengthening high pressure, though. In fact, one sign that our weather pattern is improving is that a low pressure system is spinning just off the Texas coast, and should move inland south of Corpus Christi. While that will be too far south to offer any rain for us, it's a clue that things could soon be changing in our favor.
TEXAS STATE

