25 WEATHER — Over the next few days, we should experience climbing temperatures. That isn't necessarily because of strengthening high pressure, though. In fact, one sign that our weather pattern is improving is that a low pressure system is spinning just off the Texas coast, and should move inland south of Corpus Christi. While that will be too far south to offer any rain for us, it's a clue that things could soon be changing in our favor.

