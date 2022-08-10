Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Staying hot, but rain is on the way
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!. Back in the triple digits today with highs nearing 101. Most areas will stay completely dry this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, but the Brazos Valley could see some isolated showers and storms in the early to late afternoon hours. Highs will stay in...
News Channel 25
Hot for now, changes are a few days away
25 WEATHER — Over the next few days, we should experience climbing temperatures. That isn't necessarily because of strengthening high pressure, though. In fact, one sign that our weather pattern is improving is that a low pressure system is spinning just off the Texas coast, and should move inland south of Corpus Christi. While that will be too far south to offer any rain for us, it's a clue that things could soon be changing in our favor.
News Channel 25
After decades of broken promises, a Texas 'donut hole' community will get running water
"After decades of broken promises, a Texas “donut hole” community will get running water" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
News Channel 25
Law enforcement agencies execute federal warrant on Fort Hood, suspect arrested
Law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood "without incident" Thursday night. The Fort Hood press center said a military police operation was successfully completed at 9 p.m. "A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect...
Comments / 0