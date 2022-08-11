ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJHTu_0hBfs79K00

Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.

King represents Chicago's 4th Ward, which includes the Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

She said she wants to improve public safety and make sure all children get a good education.

"I love this city. We need a Chicago that's safer AND stronger. Let's put an end to the false choices," said King. "Because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity. I am running for Mayor because we need more collaboration, not more confrontation, and we can go further together."

King is the chair of the city council's Progressive Caucus, and the third alderperson to challenge the mayor.

How will Alderman King's candidacy affect mayor's race?

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington discusses the Chicago mayoral race as well as plans to shut down Grant Park for a NASCAR race.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who released her 2023 budget proposal for the city Wednesday, said despite so many challengers - nine so far - she does not think it's a sign of her vulnerability.

"Why should I? I think I have a record of accomplishment for these last three and a half years that demonstrates real progress and delivery for the residents of this city," she said.

King did not give interviews Wednesday but has said that one of the first things she would do if elected mayor would be fire CPD Superintendent David Brown.

"Everybody that jumps in says the exact same thing and I say the exact same thing when you ask me the question. I have total confidence in David Brown, we're making remarkable progress, we're down over 16% in homicides," Lightfoot responded.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford is among those being encouraged to join the race. A group trying to draft him to run is holding a meeting Thursday that Ford said he just found out about.

"We do have at this time, not in hand, but a half a million dollar commitment for a campaign for mayor for 2023. But that's not enough. Half a million dollars is not enough to get in to be successful," Ford said.

Fellow aldermen Roderick Sawyer and Ray Lopez are also running to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Other candidates include joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Rep. Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer and community activist Ja'Mal Green.

Comments / 13

Pamela M
2d ago

Good luck I doubt you win but at least you’ll steal votes from that cow lightfoot

Reply
7
 

Related
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago

Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Group of Chicagoans want Rep. Ford to run for mayor

Marlon Watson, leader of the Freedmen Descendants of Chicago, and Pastor Anthony Williams of King International Ministry are calling on Chicagoans to draft state Rep La Shawn Ford to join a growing field of candidates challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Thursday night, they expect a group of about 100 Chicago residents...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Real News Network

Chicago teachers suspect Mayor Lightfoot tried to fire them for opposing a new scrapyard

Two weeks ago, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

If you ‘plead the Fifth’ is it implying guilt?

Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Comments / 0

Community Policy