Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor

Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.

King represents Chicago's 4th Ward, which includes the Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

She said she wants to improve public safety and make sure all children get a good education.

"I love this city. We need a Chicago that's safer AND stronger. Let's put an end to the false choices," said King. "Because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity. I am running for Mayor because we need more collaboration, not more confrontation, and we can go further together."

King is the chair of the city council's Progressive Caucus, and the third alderperson to challenge the mayor.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who released her 2023 budget proposal for the city Wednesday, said despite so many challengers - nine so far - she does not think it's a sign of her vulnerability.

"Why should I? I think I have a record of accomplishment for these last three and a half years that demonstrates real progress and delivery for the residents of this city," she said.

King did not give interviews Wednesday but has said that one of the first things she would do if elected mayor would be fire CPD Superintendent David Brown.

"Everybody that jumps in says the exact same thing and I say the exact same thing when you ask me the question. I have total confidence in David Brown, we're making remarkable progress, we're down over 16% in homicides," Lightfoot responded.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford is among those being encouraged to join the race. A group trying to draft him to run is holding a meeting Thursday that Ford said he just found out about.

"We do have at this time, not in hand, but a half a million dollar commitment for a campaign for mayor for 2023. But that's not enough. Half a million dollars is not enough to get in to be successful," Ford said.

Fellow aldermen Roderick Sawyer and Ray Lopez are also running to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Other candidates include joining businessman Willie Wilson, State Rep. Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer and community activist Ja'Mal Green.