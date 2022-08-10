Food Bank of Iowa is building a 30,000 square-foot addition to combat rising food insecurity

As Iowans struggle with rising grocery costs, Food Bank of Iowa is nearly doubling its warehouse space to meet the growing demand for help.

The organization broke ground Tuesday on the 30,000 square-foot addition to its distribution center on East 17th Street in Des Moines , officials announced.

The renovations will allow the group to store and distribute 50% more food, officials said.

Food Bank of Iowa distributes 1.5 million pounds of food per month to 700 pantries and feeding sites, and the organization expects that number to grow to 2 million pounds a month within the next few years, said CEO Michelle Book.

The facility has not expanded since the food bank moved there in 1999, spokesperson Annette Hacker said.

The current 50,000-square-foot facility was renovated in 2018 to triple its food storage capacity, but officials said it is no longer big enough for the food bank to meet the rise in food insecurity, the release said.

“Food Bank of Iowa is out of room,” Book said. "As the need for food assistance skyrockets, we can no longer make do with cramped space and unreliable off-site storage."

The additions will include more than 12,500 square feet of freezer space, nearly 16,000 square feet of dry storage space, a loading dock, a small inventory office and a parking lot, according to the release.

Food Bank of Iowa is seeing a record number of individuals seeking food assistance across the 55 counties they serve, according to the release. In June, 135,300 individuals and 48,262 households were served by Food Bank of Iowa, marking the highest number of recipients in the organization's 40-year history.

$11 million addition funded through grants, donors

The $11 million dollar project will be funded through existing cash reserves and donor contributions, officials said, as well as a $250,000 Prairie Meadows Legacy Grant .

"Expanding our distribution center capacity will allow Food Bank of Iowa to accept more donations, purchase more food, increase on-site cold and dry storage capacity, and improve efficiency," Hacker said in an email.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2023, according to the release.

How to access the food bank

Food Bank of Iowa provides a variety of services to those struggling to put food on the table across Iowa, including a mobile pantry program, school-specific pantry programs and weekend meals for kids during the school year.

Individuals in need of food assistance can look up food resources in their communities on the Food Bank of Iowa's website . The 700 pantries and partners Food Bank of Iowa serves all have varying eligibility guidelines, Hacker said. Food Bank of Iowa recommends contacting local pantries directly to ask about eligibility requirements.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Food Bank of Iowa is building a 30,000 square-foot addition to combat rising food insecurity