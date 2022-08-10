ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'

Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward

Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
Lupe Fiasco
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Complex

Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.

“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Whiskey Riff

Colter Wall Turned Down Joe Rogan’s Podcast Back In 2020 Because… He Was Ranching

Want to know how legit Colter Wall is? Look no further… In late 2020, Joe Rogan shared a post to Instagram detailing the fact that Colter Wall is “legit as fuck.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) And while I can’t disagree with the sentiment, the natural question that followed was, “so when is coming on?” And then back in November of 2020, when Presidential debates rolled around and people thought Joe should moderate […] The post Colter Wall Turned Down Joe Rogan’s Podcast Back In 2020 Because… He Was Ranching first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Says Ashanti "Ran Like A Cockroach" When He Was Arrested

Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Defends Her Dad After The Game's Diss

Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, came to her father's defense on Twitter, Friday night, after The Game released a diss track aimed at the legendary rapper titled, "The Black Slim Shady." In a pair of posts, Jade labeled The Game, "obsessed." "If you have to make a song 10mins...
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
