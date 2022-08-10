JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner sent out a call to action for Mississippians to get up and get moving. “We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian, to take on the ownership to say this is my Mississippi, this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family, and friends,” said Dr. Turner.

JACKSON, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO