POTUS

FBI raid on Trump's home a new low for Democrats

By Regina Blanton
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

What is happening to our country?

No matter what your political leaning or your opinion of Donald Trump, what happened on Aug. 8 should shake you to your core. The FBI raided President Trump’s private residence Mar-A-Lago.

Agents briefly presented a search warrant, and proceeded to search the property, supposedly to confiscate documents the president may have taken from the White House. I say "supposedly" because in reality this was just another political trick to destroy President Trump so that he cannot run again in 2024.

The FBI agents told the staff to turn off the cameras — but they refused. Agents then grabbed boxes and documents. They broke into his safe.

They were arrogant.

Former President Trump responded by saying this, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.” He’s right. This is a tactic used by Third World dictatorships, where political enemies are routinely destroyed.

This should never happen in a free America. A Trump supporter, standing alongside others who had come to show their support for the President, told a reporter, "I come from Cuba to America. This is Cuba."

Are we really still free? That is a question every American should ask themselves, no matter how much you may hate Trump. At the highest levels, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice are thoroughly corrupt.

I don’t know who is running our country, but I do know this: Nancy Pelosi runs the FBI and the DOJ when it comes to Donald Trump and his Republican associates and supporters. I have never in my life seen anyone so consumed with pure hatred.

Just look at how many Trump officials and supporters have been arrested. Good grief, in Pelosi’s zeal to punish all Trump supporters, an elderly woman who is being treated for cancer now sits in jail!

Her crime? “Parading around the Capitol on Jan. 6.” How can she possibly be a danger to Pelosi’s power? She’s just an old sick woman who will likely die in the very near future.

Those of you who have been dedicated Democrats all your life must recognize that your party has changed. It is not the party of your youth, a party that fought for ordinary citizens. Not a party that incarcerates sick, old people who have committed no crime, who just want to live and die free, in America.

Can you still trust Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to protect ordinary citizens? Can you still trust your Democratic government?

Regina Blanton is a resident of Gastonia.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: FBI raid on Trump's home a new low for Democrats

The Associated Press

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump's estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain. The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
AFP

Trump's history of playing loose with intelligence

Court documents unsealed Friday showed that FBI agents retrieved a number of highly classified documents in a raid on ex-President Donald Trump's Florida home. The highly classified intelligence, it turned out, came from Israel, which was upset by the disclosure, according to media reports.
The Associated Press

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff. The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
