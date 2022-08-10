ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday as unofficial but nearly complete results showed him trailing Toney by fewer than 4,000 votes, or about 0.6% of the vote. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul .

“In a close and highly contested race, we came up just short,” Jarchow tweeted. “It’s time to unite behind @EricJToney and ensure he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support.”

Karen Mueller, who ran as an outsider who wants to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, ran a strong third with nearly 26% of the vote.

The race was too close for The Associated Press to declare a winner early Wednesday.

Jarchow could seek a recount if the final difference between him and Toney is less than 1 percentage point. But Jarchow did not discuss that option in a statement blasting Kaul and saying that Toney has the “political fortitude to right the ship” and “has my full support.”

Jarchow outraised Toney as he ran to the right of him in the race. But Toney touted his experience in the courtroom, emphasizing that Jarchow had never tried a criminal case.

