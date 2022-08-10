New-look Benjamin Mustangs staying humble despite preseason No. 1 ranking

BENJAMIN − Benjamin blossomed into a six-man stronghold last year.

The Mustangs won their first district championship since 1978 and finished the year 10-1. They finished the regular season undefeated before falling 52-41 to Jayton in the Class 1A Division II playoffs.

Benjamin has a chance to one-up last year’s monumental season in 2022: The Mustangs enter the year ranked No. 1 in Class 1A Division II preseason polls by both Texas Football magazine and Sixmanfootball.com.

A week into practice, the Mustangs believe they are steering toward a landmark season.

“We’ve looked really good so far,” senior John Wolffarth said.

But this year’s team has much different personnel than last year’s.

Coaching cycle

Even after last year’s 10-1 season, Benjamin ISD opted not to renew head coach Shannon Waters’ contract ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Waters, who was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 1A Coach of the Year, now coaches at Paint Creek.

Instead, Benjamin looked to Texas high school football veteran Jamie Rigdon, initially hiring him as head coach in May.

But, on July 30, Rigdon relinquished the position to his friend and fellow coaching veteran Nathan Hayes. Hayes, who last coached at Water Valley, planned to coach at Robert Lee this year but instead opted to join the staff at Benjamin.

Rigdon will remain on staff, serving as the defensive coordinator. Though Hayes is the head coach, the former Water Valley coach said he and Rigdon will “lead the team” together.

“It was a big gesture from him,” Hayes said. “He’s got the defense; I have the offense. We are working together.”

Hayes has coached high school football for 19 years, most of which he served as head coach. His experience eased the quick, unexpected move to head coach.

“I mostly know what I’m going to do already,” Hayes said. “Transitioning hasn’t been too hard.”

In such a tumultuous last few months of a revolving head coach position, it would be easy for the players to be discouraged — but they aren’t.

“Coach Rigdon got Nathan here and let him take the head coaching job,” senior Brody White said. “He’s still coaching. He’s running the defense. Everything’s going pretty smooth right now.”

Wolffarth added, “There are a lot of things we need to clean up, but we’re adjusting pretty well to the new coaches.”

Hayes credited the kids’ adaptability during the transition period.

Rigdon led a conditioning program during the summer to ensure the Mustangs were in shape. And Hayes said the players have adjusted rather well to his new offensive scheme and terminology.

“The kids know what to do,” Hayes said. “Defensively, we’re ahead of the game like we usually are. Offensively, it’s just learning the Xs and Os, but they’re picking it up really fast.”

Get to know Grayson

Rigdon and his son Grayson were a package deal. Grayson was one of the state’s best players in 2021, when he led Strawn to a Class 1A Division II state title as a freshman.

He gained more than 2,000 yards (passing and rushing) last year and combined for 91 touchdowns. In the state title game, Rigdon went for 426 total yards and nine touchdowns.

Grayson had the chance to play for his father, who was an assistant coach at Strawn. The sophomore looks forward to doing that again for the Mustangs.

“He knows my limits, so he pushes me past them and makes me work harder,” Grayson said.

Grayson and Jamie have been a lot of places in only a few years.

Jamie was the head coach at Richland Springs in the 2019-20 school year before leaving for Mount Enterprise in 2020-21.

Then, for Grayson’s first year of high school, the Rigdons went to Strawn, where he won a state title with Jamie on staff.

And now they’re at Benjamin.

The Rigdon family has been a bit nomadic during Grayson’s middle school and high school football careers. But Grayson is confident Benjamin will be a good fit for him.

“The work ethic here is crazy,” Grayson said. “They want to win here.”

Building on last year

Between Rigdon’s power in the backfield and several returning players from last year’s Benjamin team, Hayes knows the Mustangs’ could have one of the most explosive six-man offenses in recent memory.

“We have some kids that are definitely going to help this team,” Hayes said.

In addition to Rigdon, White will be a crucial component of Benjamin’s offense. White logged 2,145 total yards as a junior and scored 51 touchdowns.

Wolffarth, who primarily plays on the line, was the team’s leading tackler a year ago at defensive end.

Like Rigdon, Hayes brought his son to play for the Mustangs. Tallon Hayes was an all-state linebacker during his freshman season at Water Valley, helping the Wildcats reach the 1A Division I state quarterfinals.

Because of his dominance as a freshman, Rigdon will almost certainly see the most offensive reps of anybody on the team.

But Benjamin’s returners are OK with that. The Mustangs are willing to do anything to compete for a state title.

“We get to move some of our bigger guys to the line, so our line’s improved a lot,” White said. “We have one of the best running backs in the state. It’s a really good upgrade and blocking will be key.”

Wolffarth said, “I feel like we have a lot more energy and want-to than we did last year.”

One game at a time

A storyline in Benjamin — and the entire Big Country — is the Mustangs’ No. 1 preseason ranking.

Benjamin has never won a state title and never been to the state title game. But, if the rankings are an indication, the Mustangs have a legitimate chance in 2022.

They aren’t looking that far ahead, though.“I think the kids have been really humble,” Hayes said. “We don’t hear about it at all. They’re not walking around like they are.”

Though honored by the ranking, the players are pretending it doesn’t exist.

“We're not anywhere close to a No. 1, so I think we have to keep our noses on the grindstone,” White said. “We’re taking it a day at a time.”

Rigdon added, “(Rankings) don’t mean anything.”

Benjamin kicks off the season at home against Moran Aug. 26 — that’s when the Mustangs’ journey to make their No. 1 ranking a reality begins.

“I think they know they have to play every week and that they have stuff to learn,” Hayes said.