WATCH: Little League player gets struck in the head by pitch; Confronts pitcher

A touching gesture of sportsmanship was displayed at the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was struck in the head by a pitch during the Southwest Regional championship of the youth baseball tournament.

It was a scary moment, but after making his way to first base, Jarvish noticed pitcher Kaiden Shorten was distraught by the pitch that had gotten away from him.

The youngster walked over to embrace and console Shorten and could be heard saying, ‘hey, you’re doing just great.

Texas East went on to win the game and qualify for the Little League World Series, but Jarvis’ gesture which will be remembered long after the result, is forgotten.

VIDEO CREDIT: ESPN

