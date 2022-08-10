ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Little League player gets struck in the head by pitch; Confronts pitcher

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

A touching gesture of sportsmanship was displayed at the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was struck in the head by a pitch during the Southwest Regional championship of the youth baseball tournament.

It was a scary moment, but after making his way to first base, Jarvish noticed pitcher Kaiden Shorten was distraught by the pitch that had gotten away from him.

The youngster walked over to embrace and console Shorten and could be heard saying, ‘hey, you’re doing just great.

Texas East went on to win the game and qualify for the Little League World Series, but Jarvis’ gesture which will be remembered long after the result, is forgotten.

VIDEO CREDIT: ESPN

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Ruth Ann Scribner
2d ago

I want to say, This player is Awesome!! Showing sportmanship is so important.. It was wonderfull to see!! To the parents of this young man, you have taught this kid right. I stopped watching sports because of the fights from grown men. We have enough going on. Maybe you have made an empack on sports, young man. Be proud!!❤ and "Thank you."

