Reidsville, NC

VIDEO: Thieves steal truck from NC gas station

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Security footage shows a brazen theft of a truck parked out front of a gas station.

According to Reidsville Police, they were called around 3 a.m. to Barnes Street about a stolen vehicle.

The caller said that a 2021 GMC 3500 had been stolen. It was last seen heading southbound on US 29 towards Greensboro.

The suspects in this theft were seen in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who sees the stolen truck or has any information is asked to call Lieutenant Coates at (336)347-2373.

