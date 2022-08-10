VIDEO: Thieves steal truck from NC gas station
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Security footage shows a brazen theft of a truck parked out front of a gas station.
According to Reidsville Police, they were called around 3 a.m. to Barnes Street about a stolen vehicle.
The caller said that a 2021 GMC 3500 had been stolen. It was last seen heading southbound on US 29 towards Greensboro.
The suspects in this theft were seen in a dark-colored sedan.
The suspects in this theft were seen in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who sees the stolen truck or has any information is asked to call Lieutenant Coates at (336)347-2373.
