How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
Receive important notifications when Focus assist is on in Windows 11
Focus assist helps you disable notifications from all apps at once so that you can focus on your top-priority work. However, if you want to receive important notifications when Focus assist is turned on in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. Focus assist, formerly known as Quiet...
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
Your browser does not support the audio element [Fixed]
The Audio element plays an audio file on a web page. It represents a sound or an audio stream. The audio element plays a single audio file within a webpage. But unfortunately, some of the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc. users encountered the error saying the Browser does not support the audio element. If you are also facing the same error, then in this article, we have described some methods to fix this issue.
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Get notified when a program adds itself to the Startup list in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to get a notification when an app is added to the Startup Apps in Windows 11. This can be done using the native Startup App Notification feature of Windows 11. It can be very helpful when some app or program adds itself to the Windows Startup list, and you are not aware of that. Whenever the system recognizes a new startup application (a Microsoft Store app or third-party program like a browser), you will get a notification banner or desktop notification on the bottom right corner, just like in the image added below.
Outlook 365 flickering and flashing [Fixed]
Anything flickering or flashing on the screen points to a graphics issue. We have noticed it happening all over the screen, applications, and browsers, and in this case, it’s the Outlook 365 flickering and flashing, making it annoying to read the emails. This post will guide you to fix the problem using various solutions.
Microsoft Teams Recording is Missing [Solution]
Microsoft Teams, like any other video conferencing tool, allows the hose to record the meeting. These meetings can be shared by the host with others or kept private. Some users have reported issues with this feature where the person is not able to find the recording or is only able to hear audio, or sometimes the audio recording is missing. In this post, we will look at all these situations.
Fix No sound in Microsoft Edge
Some users have encountered an issue where Microsoft Edge fails to play sound. The videos that they play on Edge on YouTube, Netflix, and other social media platforms have no sound. According to them, the issue persists only in Edge. They can hear sound in other web browsers, like Chrome, Firefox, etc. In this article, we will see some solutions to fix the no sound issue in Microsoft Edge. If you encounter this issue in Edge, you can try these solutions to make things normal again.
One or more of the specified arguments are not valid Task Scheduler error
You may get a Task Scheduler error prompt stating One or more of the specified arguments are not valid if you have created an automated scheduled task that should be triggered or you have set some other conditions but it fails to do so when you log onto your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides applicable solutions to the issue.
Best Notion integrations for teams you should be using
If you use Notion, you must try some Notion integrations to enrich the user experience and enhance the features. In other words, you can connect Notion with other online apps (that is called Integration) and use them together to synchronize data. Here are some of the best Notion integrations you can use with your team.
Component FM20.DLL not correctly registered [Fixed]
FM20 is part of the Microsoft Forms 2.0 Object Library, installed along with Microsoft Excel. A program that uses this FM20.DLL but cannot find it results in an error—Component FM20.DLL or one of its dependencies not correctly registered: A file is missing or invalid. This post will share how you can fix the problem quickly.
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
Firefox font changed suddenly [Fixed]
Firefox is one of the most trusted browsers available in the market. It is mostly flawless and rarely faces issues. However, many users have reported that the font changes suddenly in Firefox. Also, it does not change with other browsers. If you encounter this problem, please read this article for the resolutions.
Gmail Buttons not working or showing [Fixed]
Gmail is Google’s email client, which is today widely used by people as their first-choice emailing platform. If you’re a Gmail user, you may have noticed the buttons at the top of the Gmail UI or the formatting buttons when you write an email. You may face an issue where these Gmail buttons may go missing, in which case composing an email or browsing through your emails and sorting to read them can be a cumbersome task. In this article, we will look at how you can fix the issue where Gmail buttons are not working or have gone missing.
How to uninstall or disable Edge in Windows 11
Although it is not possible to uninstall the stable version of the Edge browser, you can certainly uninstall or disable Edge Dev, Beta, and Canary versions in Windows 11/10. Here is how you can remove the Edge icon from the Taskbar, remove Edge as the default browser or uninstall Edge WebView2.
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
VLC not working in Windows 11
There could be times when the VLC media player might not be working on Windows 11 PC. In such situations, you can go through these tips and tricks to troubleshoot the issue. There could be several reasons why you might come across this issue. Here we have elaborated some of the common causes and the solutions to get rid of this problem.
How to Rotate Guides in Illustrator and Photoshop
The Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are important tools in design. They ensure the proper alignment of elements on the canvas. You cannot always depend on your eyes to tell you if something is aligned properly, so the guides do help. Being able to rotate the guides in Photoshop and Illustrator will make the tools fit your design.
