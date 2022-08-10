ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WETM 18 News

Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase

On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15

CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
CHEMUNG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Responds to Report of Shots Fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police responded earlier this afternoon for a report of shots fired. IPD responded to the intersection of West Clinton Street and South Corn Street in Ithaca for the report. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who reported a black S-U-V with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar.
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Morris

New York State Police are turning to the public to try to help piece together what happened to a woman whose body was found in a remote area of Otsego County. In a news release from State Police Troop C issued on August 11, authorities say unidentified human remains had been discovered in a remote area in the Town of Morris in Otsego County.
MORRIS, NY
whcuradio.com

Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident

A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
ITHACA, NY
informnny.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County

A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
MORRIS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

