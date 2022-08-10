Read full article on original website
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase
On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Ithaca Police Responds to Report of Shots Fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police responded earlier this afternoon for a report of shots fired. IPD responded to the intersection of West Clinton Street and South Corn Street in Ithaca for the report. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who reported a black S-U-V with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar.
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Morris
New York State Police are turning to the public to try to help piece together what happened to a woman whose body was found in a remote area of Otsego County. In a news release from State Police Troop C issued on August 11, authorities say unidentified human remains had been discovered in a remote area in the Town of Morris in Otsego County.
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County
A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
75 grams of Fentanyl seized in Binghamton busts
Yesterday, August 11th, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two narcotics search warrants in the City of Binghamton, one at 65 Schubert Street and the other at 216 Court Street.
Second suspect sought after homeowner spots intruders with guns on security video
One suspect was taken into custody but another was still sought Wednesday night after a homeowner reported a burglary in progress upon seeing “two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns” on his home security video app, according to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The two...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
