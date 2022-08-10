ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
247Sports

Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy

Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football adds another TE to 2023 recruiting class: 3-star prospect Zack Marshall

With veteran tight ends Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker and Joel Honigford nearing the end of their Michigan football careers, the Wolverines are continuing to identify replacements on the recruiting trail. And their latest target — three-star athlete Zack Marshall — gave U-M a verbal commitment Saturday afternoon. Marshall announced his decision on social media.  "First...
On3.com

North Carolina coach Mack Brown to be featured in ESPN series

Mack Brown is getting a TV special. The North Carolina coach is the subject of ESPN2’s next installment of “Portraits.”. The show, which will tell the story of Brown’s illustrious coaching career as one of the winningest coaches in college football, airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will also re-air multiple times, according to an announcement from North Carolina Athletics.
