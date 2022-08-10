Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
Digital Trends
Can you download Microsoft Office for free?
Chances are good that you’ve used Microsoft Office yourself at some point, and while just about everyone has at least heard of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, fewer people are aware that this software isn’t actually free. You might not have ever had to have paid for it yourself, though, if you were using it at work or at school. Nonetheless, if you need it and you’re now hunting around for a way to download Microsoft Office for free, you have some options depending on your situation. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Windows Club
Receive important notifications when Focus assist is on in Windows 11
Focus assist helps you disable notifications from all apps at once so that you can focus on your top-priority work. However, if you want to receive important notifications when Focus assist is turned on in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. Focus assist, formerly known as Quiet...
Business Insider
How to convert a PDF file to Excel
To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
The Windows Club
Get notified when a program adds itself to the Startup list in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to get a notification when an app is added to the Startup Apps in Windows 11. This can be done using the native Startup App Notification feature of Windows 11. It can be very helpful when some app or program adds itself to the Windows Startup list, and you are not aware of that. Whenever the system recognizes a new startup application (a Microsoft Store app or third-party program like a browser), you will get a notification banner or desktop notification on the bottom right corner, just like in the image added below.
The Windows Club
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
The Windows Club
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
Your browser does not support the audio element [Fixed]
The Audio element plays an audio file on a web page. It represents a sound or an audio stream. The audio element plays a single audio file within a webpage. But unfortunately, some of the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc. users encountered the error saying the Browser does not support the audio element. If you are also facing the same error, then in this article, we have described some methods to fix this issue.
The Windows Club
Best Notion integrations for teams you should be using
If you use Notion, you must try some Notion integrations to enrich the user experience and enhance the features. In other words, you can connect Notion with other online apps (that is called Integration) and use them together to synchronize data. Here are some of the best Notion integrations you can use with your team.
The Windows Club
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
The Windows Club
How to morph one shape into another shape in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the best programs for creating a presentation. It is great for a photo, animation, and transition editing that assists users in creating a beautiful presentation to showcase to their audiences. Transitions are animated effects when you move from one slide to the next. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to morph one shape into another shape using the Morph Transition. The Morph Transition allows users to animate smooth movements from one slide to the next. You can use the Morph feature to morph text, shapes, pictures, SmartArt graphics, and WordArt. Charts do not morph.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Teams Recording is Missing [Solution]
Microsoft Teams, like any other video conferencing tool, allows the hose to record the meeting. These meetings can be shared by the host with others or kept private. Some users have reported issues with this feature where the person is not able to find the recording or is only able to hear audio, or sometimes the audio recording is missing. In this post, we will look at all these situations.
Cult of Mac
Entering handwritten text with Scribble coming to Microsoft Office for iPad
The newest beta of Microsoft Office gives iPad users the option to convert handwriting done with an Apple Pencil or other stylus into text using Apple’s Scribble system. It’ll should be available to all in the near future. Apple’s handwriting-recognition system uses AI to recognize letters and words,...
makeuseof.com
Host Your Own Raspberry Pi Audiobook Library With Audiobookshelf
Reading expands the mind, but sometimes, pulling a 600-page tome from your pocket just isn't practical. You can't indulge in classic prose when driving a car, for example. This is where audiobooks come in, giving you the benefit of a narrated literary experience without requiring that you take your eyes off the road. With audiobooks, you can consume fantastic literature while driving, doing the dishes or even while you're working.
The Windows Club
Fix No sound in Microsoft Edge
Some users have encountered an issue where Microsoft Edge fails to play sound. The videos that they play on Edge on YouTube, Netflix, and other social media platforms have no sound. According to them, the issue persists only in Edge. They can hear sound in other web browsers, like Chrome, Firefox, etc. In this article, we will see some solutions to fix the no sound issue in Microsoft Edge. If you encounter this issue in Edge, you can try these solutions to make things normal again.
The Windows Club
Outlook 365 flickering and flashing [Fixed]
Anything flickering or flashing on the screen points to a graphics issue. We have noticed it happening all over the screen, applications, and browsers, and in this case, it’s the Outlook 365 flickering and flashing, making it annoying to read the emails. This post will guide you to fix the problem using various solutions.
How to create a table of contents in Google Docs
It's no secret that Google Docs is chock-full of features you might not know about that can push your document to the next level. From small but significant touches aimed at professionals to features that aid collaborative writing, Google has put a lot of work into making Docs useful, and that applies to the litany of formatting options at your disposal, too.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10. The Menu Bar in Firefox contains File, Edit, View, Tools, Bookmarks, and other tools, which include options to show all the bookmark history, find in a webpage, show history and bookmarks in the sidebar, open import settings and data wizard, etc. You can access or show Menu Bar using the right-click menu of tab row, Customize toolbar menu, Alt key, etc. Though Menu Bar contains important options, such options can also be accessed in other ways. Therefore, those who don’t use it or want to hide/disable Menu Bar completely can try two built-in features of Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to convert Table to Picture in Word
Microsoft Word is one of the most widely used software on the planet, and it is very diverse when it comes to editing. Persons would use Word to write documents, create templates, modify pictures, and more. Tables are often used in Word, especially if people want to type some important data, but what if you want to turn that table into a picture? Well, in Microsoft Word, there is a trick to do that.
