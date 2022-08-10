Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Position Preview: Special Teams
After looking at the Wahoo quarterbacks and running backs earlier this week, we’re continuing our Virginia Cavaliers football position preview series today by evaluating UVA’s special teams units. While being a solid group altogether in 2021, there also wasn’t much that particularly stood out for UVA’s specialists last season. With an added emphasis on complementary football under Tony Elliott, that should change in 2022.
cardinalnews.org
Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster
As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th
Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program
Football players react to cancellation of season
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Outside the classroom, Friday night lights brings the community together while giving student athletes a chance to compete at a higher level. But the Urbana Tigers varsity football team has played just one game in the last three seasons, and on Wednesday, the district announced the varsity team will not play […]
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
chambanamoms.com
Peaches Aplenty at Okaw Valley Orchard
If you are searching for a peach orchard in the heart of Illinois (that happens to have apples, too), visit Okaw Valley Orchard near Sullivan. Okaw Valley Orchard makes a great day trip for families looking for a delightful late summer or fall day. When it comes to apples, we...
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
New DACC Song from 90's Daughter
New DACC Song from 90’s Daughter
ABOVE: On Aug. 9, rock band 90’s Daughter recorded Danville Community College’s new jingle, “Write your Story at DACC.” Written and produced by DACC’s Guido Esteves and recorded by the band at High Cross Sound Studio, the DACC song is the first for the College in more than 20 years. This week, the new jingle as well as a video titled, “The Making of the DACC Jingle” have appeared throughout various social-media sites and in DACC advertising. Shown here recording the vocals for the song is the band’s lead singer Amy Mitchell.
nowdecatur.com
Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy
August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
WAND TV
Royal Donut back open in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait. People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out. Co-owner Sam George said,...
This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer
I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
WAND TV
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
smilepolitely.com
A quick traffic guide to U of I move-in week
The week students return to campus is notoriously troublesome for Champaign-Urbana locals trying to navigate the community. Consider this a PSA that those days are just around the corner, and use this as a mini guide to maneuvering the area. Early arrival begins for select students on August 14-15th, followed...
