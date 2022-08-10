Read full article on original website
New director of United Way of West Central Minnesota chosen
(Willmar MN-) Seyward Ask has been named the new Executive Director of United Way of West Central Minnesota and will assume the Executive Director role on September 7. She will be taking the place of Steve Gerberding, a member of the United Way Board, who has been filling the position as Interim Executive Director since June.
Saturday is your last chance to go to the Kandiyohi County Fair
(Willmar MN-) Saturday is the last day of the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says it's also Kids Day... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And Fair Board President Chad Lien says in the grandstand tonight...(demo derby 6 p.m.) Your browser does not support...
Swift County Benson Health Services seeks affiliation with CentraCare
(Benson MN-) Swift County Benson Health Services is seeking full affiliation with CentraCare of St. Cloud. The Swift County Monitor News says the announcement was made at a joint meeting last week involving the SCBHS Governing Board, Swift County Board and Benson City Council. The city and county have to approve the affiliation agreement before proceeding. The paper says they will be meeting with employees and the community to explain the transition that will take place and hope to have all the work done by October 1st, and implement the plan by January 1st. Under the proposed agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.
Willmar school tutors sought
(Willmar MN-) In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, two math and eight early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Willmar area schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
Renville County Fair wraps up Friday with demo derby
(Bird Island MN-) This is the last day of the Renville County Fair in Bird Island. The demo derby begins at the grandstand tonight at 7, and the band Rhino plays starting at 8 p.m. Jans Animals – all day. Balloons by Kevin @ 12-6 pm. James Wedgewood –...
Benton Co. History: Poor Clares in Sauk Rapids Nearly 100 Years
SAUK RAPIDS -- For nearly 100 years now a group of nuns have led a very quiet simple life on a hill in the middle of Sauk Rapids. Back around 1923, the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud offered land in Sauk Rapids by the original Sacred Heart Parish for the Poor Clares Monastery. The building was blessed by the Bishop in 1926.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Xaiden Padilla
Xaiden Armani Padilla, infant son of Evi Benson and Zaid Padilla of Willmar, was born on Thursday, August 4, and passed away on August 10. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, at the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Puppies abandoned at Robbins Island
(Willmar MN-) Officials are looking for whoever abandoned 4 puppies at Robbins Island Park. The four pups were found in a bucket Thursday, and they are now being cared-for at Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. They would like to hear from the owner and get history on the dogs, which Hawk Creek officials say should be with their mother. They ask people to contact them before dumping animals in a park. Anyone with information should call Hawk Creek at 235-7612. A foster home has already been assigned for the puppies who are healthy.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Westrom: Grants for Meat Processing in Brooten- Will Beef Things Up
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently announced the City of Brooten will receive $866,000 as part of a Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program (BDPI) Grant for the Jennigas Meat Processing project. This award provides an additional $205,000 to the previously awarded $661,000. “This is...
Iris Backlund
Iris C. Backlund, age 91, of Kandiyohi, passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Case IH international Harvester 966 Winner
Natalie Rolling of Sleepy Eye won this prestige collection Case IH international Harvester 966. Signing up at the KNUJ Booth at Farmfest 2022. Compliments of Miller Sellner Case IH and KNUJ.
Allen Seidl
Allen Seidl, age 65, of Bird Island died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial services are Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and continues at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN. Allen Lee Seidl was born February 9, 1957 at Olivia, MN to Robert Sr. and Bernice (Retzlaff) Seidl. He grew up in the Hector area and later moved to Bird Island. Allen married Staci Landreth on February 8, 1991 and they were blessed with three children. Allen worked many years with E & S Construction building pole barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He would always can his produce and liked sharing it with friends and family. Allen always found time to socialize with friends.
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
