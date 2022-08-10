ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning

While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway

Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Education
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation

JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
JONESBORO, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits

More than 25 people offered opinions on a proposal to build a roughly $6 million cultural center in Sandy Springs that would house the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Anne Frank in the World exhibit.  At an Aug. 9 Sandy Springs town hall meeting, some speakers supported the idea of the exhibits planned […] The post Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Why do 400 people work so hard on Duluth’s Fall Festival?

(Editor’s Note: The author of this article is one of the key persons involved with the Duluth Fall Festival. She is one of the originators of the festival, chaired it for years, and still works handily on it. She is the perfect person to answer the question, “Why the Festival?”—eeb).
DULUTH, GA

