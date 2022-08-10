Read full article on original website
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions
Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning
While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
The Citizen Online
Local governments — all but one of them — want more money from you in increased property taxes
No matter where you live in Fayette County — city or county — if you own property, you will be paying more in property taxes this year as compared to last year. The local governments are holding public hearings in the next two weeks to get taxpayer input on the mainly double-digit percentage increases in your property tax bills.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
The Citizen Online
Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway
Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Homeowners finding that home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation
JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
Concerned parents turn to Paulding County school board for help to keep Boys & Girls Club open
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — When Kawana Walker's 10-year-old daughter, Alice, had her sixth birthday, she got a special present. "As soon as she turned six, her attending the Boys and Girls Club was a birthday present to her," she said. "That was the first thing we did as she turned six."
Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits
More than 25 people offered opinions on a proposal to build a roughly $6 million cultural center in Sandy Springs that would house the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Anne Frank in the World exhibit. At an Aug. 9 Sandy Springs town hall meeting, some speakers supported the idea of the exhibits planned […] The post Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike
CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Why do 400 people work so hard on Duluth’s Fall Festival?
(Editor’s Note: The author of this article is one of the key persons involved with the Duluth Fall Festival. She is one of the originators of the festival, chaired it for years, and still works handily on it. She is the perfect person to answer the question, “Why the Festival?”—eeb).
