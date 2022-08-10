Read full article on original website
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi in Talks To Sell His Shares for Over $1,000,000,000: Report
The founder of crypto exchange platform Huobi is reportedly looking to sell his shares of the Seychelles-based firm for a over billion dollars. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Huobi founder Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell about 60% of his stake in the company that’s seeking a valuation of $3 billion.
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Emotional Trading, Predicts Massive Gains for Bitcoin in Coming Years
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci tells crypto investors to avoid knee-jerk reactions as he predicts a huge price tag for Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming years. In a new interview with CNBC, the hedge fund veteran cautions investors to “see through the current environment” and resist emotion-based trading.
Over 1,000,000 Crypto Customers on Waitlist for Robinhood’s Highly-Anticipated Web3 Wallet
Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev says the number of people who want to get early access to the retail trading platform’s Web3 wallet has already surpassed 1 million. The California-based firm opened a waitlist for beta testers in May after announcing that it is launching a multichain, non-custodial crypto wallet that will allow users to trade crypto, access decentralized apps (DApps), do yield farming and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset
An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Fantom and One Under-the-Radar Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A popular crypto analyst is laying out his roadmap for Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins, including an Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 621,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is currently consolidating. He says if BTC does dip in price, it needs to hold a low in...
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?
This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby Lee
Cryptocurrency veteran Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. In an interview with Bloomberg, Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021.
Analyst Predicts Imminent Regulations Will Trigger Crypto ‘Cleansing’ – Here’s The Silver Lining
A popular crypto trader expects the government to crack down on the industry but not as quickly as some doomsayers believe. The pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that he’s concerned by news that part of the Congressional Democrats’ new spending bill includes a provision for the IRS to receive $80 billion in funding plus the potential to hire 87,000 new employees.
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
DAM Finance Receives Strategic Investment From Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund
DPRIME Asset Modules Finance (‘DAM Finance’ or ‘DAM’), a protocol for creating purchasing power from cross-chain token portfolios, is pleased to share that it has received funding from the Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund. The investment in DAM Finance is the third major investment by the...
California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy
California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Coinbase Warns Polygon (MATIC) and Other Scaling Solutions Pose a Threat to Ethereum (ETH) Price – Here’s Why
Crypto exchange Coinbase is analyzing the impact that scaling solutions could have on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. In a research report, Coinbase says that layer-2 scaling solutions (L2s) could cannibalize Ethereum’s revenue. “The future of L2s could very well be a zero-sum game, as whichever L2 houses the majority...
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon Breaking Out as One DeFi Altcoin Carves Bear Market Bottom: Top Crypto Analyst
The crypto analyst who accurately called the 2018 bear market bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) says a trio of altcoins is in the midst of a breakout. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,500 Twitter followers that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) has taken out the resistance of its symmetrical triangle formation.
Scheduled Date for Ethereum Merge Moves Up, According to Developers – Here’s the New Timeline
The timetable for the monumental Ethereum (ETH) merge to a proof-of-stake system is moving up by four days, according to Ansgar Dietrichs, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation. Dietrichs says “The Merge” date is now scheduled for September 15th, rather than the tentative September 19th date thrown out by Ethereum...
