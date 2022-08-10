Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Whether your goal is building generational wealth or simply achieving financial independence, buying these two stocks could be worth your while.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
Motley Fool
Why Xponential Fitness Stock Jumped on Friday
Management hiked its 2022 outlook after demand picked up through June. The fitness specialist is expecting to add over 500 new studios this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Figs just proved how powerful its brand name is.
Why You Should Sell the Rally and Buy These 7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Blue Chips
Chasing a bear market rally is not a good idea with the domestic economy sputtering. Investors may want to take profits and rotate to these seven Goldman Sachs top picks that are blue chip dividend stocks still offering significant upside.
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Motley Fool
Why Self-Storage Real Estate Can Make Investors a Fortune
Self storage has boomed in the wake of the pandemic and remote work. Even in a regular market, people will always need a place to store their belongings. Since self storage isn't that costly, it's an expense consumers might bear even when economic conditions decline. You’re reading a free article...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Sizzled This Week
Plug Power and Bloom Energy reported their quarterly earnings this week. Investors, though, found a much bigger reason than just quarterly numbers to buy these clean energy stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
3 Safe Industrial Stocks That Will Pay You Passive Income for Years
Raytheon Technologies is set to rapidly expand earnings in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
Motley Fool
This Beaten-Down Dividend King Is Looking Like a Bad-News Buy
The company differs from its peers in that a material portion of its business is tied to consumers. Wall Street is downbeat on the stock, but that's pushed the yield up toward historical highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0