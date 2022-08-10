Read full article on original website
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
wjol.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
stnonline.com
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca: Community Planning Survey Results
An easy way to find out how a municipality is working for their community is to conduct a residential survey. Earlier this year, after the village decided to get residential feedback, Village Clerk Jennifer Peddicord sent out 773 residential surveys. Questions ranged from why people live or work in Seneca,...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Board Approved Plumbing Contract
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved a plumbing inspector contract for the Land Use Department. Here is Land Use Director Heidi Miller. Your browser does not support the audio element. Miller said the Land Use Committee also approved the contract at their meeting in late July.
qrockonline.com
Win Will County Fair and Demo Derby Tickets!
Come one come all to the 119th Will County Fair in Peotone. The Will County Fair runs Wednesday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 28th. To get your Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Demolition Derby on Saturday, August 27th, listen to Dawn for the 4’Oclock 4 play for your chance to win!
Moxi The Robot Arrives At Naperville’s Edward Hospital
A new helper named Moxi is rolling around the halls of Naperville’s Edward Hospital. “She is an autonomous point to point delivery robot that we have created at Diligent Robotics in Austin, Texas for medical field workers. Basically, doing all the running for them so that staff can worry about more patient care,” said Rob Norman, employee at Diligent Robotics.
wcsjnews.com
Beans-and-Bites Is Accepting Donations With CFGC's Help
Through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Grundy County, an up-and-coming nonprofit in Coal City, can now accept donations. After recently reaching out to CFGC for assistance with setting up Beans-and-Bites, founder Kris Sayers said, there's already a great amount of buzz and people wanting to donate to their new non-profit.
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Announces Kane Vax Hub Appointments in August and September
The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announces additional COVID vaccination appointments in August and September at the Kane Vax Hub, Batavia. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available. The Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall Street will be open on Friday August 12, Saturday August 13 and Tuesday August...
High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest
Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
spotonillinois.com
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
There were 60 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 2, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 2, there were 1,879 deaths in the state....
wcsjnews.com
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
wjol.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens in Oswego and Aurora, IL
August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area. Scooter’s Coffee, based...
Joliet councilman involved in possible conflict of interest, city Inspector General says
A Joliet city councilman finds himself in a possible legal drama. The Joliet inspector general said Pat Mudron, who is a liaison for the Rialto Theater, broke city and state law, because his firm provided insurance to the theater.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
