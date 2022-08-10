It probably would have been easy enough for someone as talented and clever as writer-director Jordan Peele to crank out a few spiritual sequels to his brilliant horror-thriller Get Out. After all, he seems fluent in the Twilight Zone rhythms that could inform a series of genre-tinged parables about ‘how we live now’. So it’s been all the more impressive to see Peele move in stranger, less obvious directions, first with the dreamlike Us and now with the somewhat less obtuse but still wholly original Nope. It doesn’t ruin too much about the new movie to call it Peele’s take on alien-invasion pictures such as M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs or Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. These are movies with an intimate, ground-level view of spectacular sights, through the eyes of just a few characters.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO