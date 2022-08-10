Read full article on original website
This Clip Of Justin Sylvester Pushing Jenna Bush Hager Is Going Viral — Here's What Happened
The video has been a big source of debate these past few days.
8 Famous People Who Thought Their Most Successful Projects Would Capital-B Bomb
One member of the cast was pretty worried famous non-failure Stranger Things would be "a big failure."
Leonardo DiCaprio almost played James Dean in biopic from Michael Mann
Leonardo DiCaprio was almost cast as James Dean in a biopic after an “amazing” screen test aged 19. Director Michael Mann revealed there was a “brilliant screenplay” about the late actor which he was going to direct before 1995’s Heat, but he moved onto the crime epic because his choice for the role, DiCaprio, was “too young” for the part.
Robin Williams’ children share tributes on eighth anniversary of his death
Robin Williams’ children have taken to social media to mark the eighth anniversary of the beloved actor’s death. Williams died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014. He has two children, Zak and Zelda. “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly...
Snoop Dogg says he is working on new music with Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg has confirmed he is working on new music with Dr. Dre for the first time in 30 years. The pair reunited for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent earlier this year. Now, the rapper confirmed on the red carpet...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion ask Natalia Dyer all her ‘Stranger Things’ questions as ‘The Tonight Show’ co-host
Megan Thee Stallion made the most of her recent co-hosting duties on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, getting Stranger Things gossip from guest Natalia Dyer. Megan played co-host on Thursday night’s episode (August 11), the night before her new album ‘Traumazine’ dropped. As part of her duties, she and Fallon interviewed Stranger Things star Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show.
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will qualify for Oscar nominations in 2023
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible for a trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards, it has been reported. Both artists will qualify for nominations in the Best Live Action Short category, thanks to the fact that extended music videos for both of their songs – the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ – were screened theatrically.
Actor Anne Heche dies following car crash, aged 53
Actor Anne Heche has died following a car crash last week (August 5) which left her critically injured. According to the Guardian, the news was confirmed by her family. Heche was reportedly in “stable” condition following the accident, however, the actor lost consciousness on August 8, with her representatives at the time reporting that she was in “extreme critical condition.”
Kanye West says he’s inspired by “the children” and “the homeless”
Kanye West has abstrusely revealed his “biggest inspiration”, sharing an obscure post to social media that outlines his wisdom. Taking to his Instagram overnight, the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
‘Nope’ review: say yes to Jordan Peele’s genre-hopping comedy-horror
It probably would have been easy enough for someone as talented and clever as writer-director Jordan Peele to crank out a few spiritual sequels to his brilliant horror-thriller Get Out. After all, he seems fluent in the Twilight Zone rhythms that could inform a series of genre-tinged parables about ‘how we live now’. So it’s been all the more impressive to see Peele move in stranger, less obvious directions, first with the dreamlike Us and now with the somewhat less obtuse but still wholly original Nope. It doesn’t ruin too much about the new movie to call it Peele’s take on alien-invasion pictures such as M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs or Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. These are movies with an intimate, ground-level view of spectacular sights, through the eyes of just a few characters.
‘Day Shift’ review: high-stakes vampire romp with some fun cameos
Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) pretends to be a pool cleaner in LA’s San Fernando Valley, but he’s actually a maverick vampire hunter who’s broken the rules once too often. His personal life is also a shambles. Because he’s so unreliable and frequently lies to ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) – who has no idea about his real job – she’s planning a cross-country move to Florida with their daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax). If Bud doesn’t rustle up $10,000 to pay for Paige’s braces and school fees, he’ll lose his family forever, or at least have to start saving his air miles.
Wet Leg on hearing Harry Styles’ “beautiful” cover of ‘Wet Dream’: “It felt like we were in a parallel universe”
Wet Leg have spoken about the “really cool” experience of seeing Harry Styles cover their single ‘Wet Dream’. The pop star recorded a live version of the song in May as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1. It came after Wet Leg – aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – were announced as the support act for Styles’ 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.
Vended say they didn’t get help from their dads in Slipknot: “We learned this shit by ourselves”
Vended have spoken of how they’ve carved out their own path in the music industry, without the help of their dads from Slipknot. Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan are the fathers of the rising metal band’s members Griffin and Simon, respectively. The group is completed by Connor Grodzicki, Jeremiah Pugh and Cole Espeland.
