The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO