wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Board Approved Plumbing Contract
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved a plumbing inspector contract for the Land Use Department. Here is Land Use Director Heidi Miller. Your browser does not support the audio element. Miller said the Land Use Committee also approved the contract at their meeting in late July.
WSPY NEWS
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
Joliet councilman involved in possible conflict of interest, city Inspector General says
A Joliet city councilman finds himself in a possible legal drama. The Joliet inspector general said Pat Mudron, who is a liaison for the Rialto Theater, broke city and state law, because his firm provided insurance to the theater.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca: Community Planning Survey Results
An easy way to find out how a municipality is working for their community is to conduct a residential survey. Earlier this year, after the village decided to get residential feedback, Village Clerk Jennifer Peddicord sent out 773 residential surveys. Questions ranged from why people live or work in Seneca,...
WSPY NEWS
Two new Yorkville police officers recognized by city council
Two new Yorkville police officers were recognized at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Yorkville Chief of Police Jim Jensen says that Officer Kevin Warren has actually been with the department for a while. He just finished his field training program. Your browser does not support the audio element. Warren...
wjol.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
wcsjnews.com
Updates From Grundy County Health Department
WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Announces Kane Vax Hub Appointments in August and September
The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announces additional COVID vaccination appointments in August and September at the Kane Vax Hub, Batavia. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available. The Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall Street will be open on Friday August 12, Saturday August 13 and Tuesday August...
wjol.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Circuit Judge Announces Retirement
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring in August after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years. Judge Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding...
wjol.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx defends office, blames departures on COVID-19 pandemic
Foxx, a frequent target of criticism for reforms seen by some as soft on crime, defended her policies as helping build trust in communities most impacted by police misconduct.
Kim Foxx’s office responds to growing staff resignations
Kim Foxx’s Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to recent staff resignations, including one by a 25-year veteran prosecutor who says he has “zero confidence” in her leadership. Since taking over the office from her predecessor Anita Alvarez, Foxx’s office has been rocked by...
wcsjnews.com
Beans-and-Bites Is Accepting Donations With CFGC's Help
Through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Grundy County, an up-and-coming nonprofit in Coal City, can now accept donations. After recently reaching out to CFGC for assistance with setting up Beans-and-Bites, founder Kris Sayers said, there's already a great amount of buzz and people wanting to donate to their new non-profit.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
wcsjnews.com
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
