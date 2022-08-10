ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

South Carolina city installs amber lights to combat goose poop problem

By Henry Coburn
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36omtG_0hBfj2qS00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park.

City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.

“The average goose leaves behind between two to four pounds of droppings daily,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

With hundreds of geese around the park, Brotherton said the droppings stack up and lead to water quality issues, health issues and additional work for parks and recreation crews.

“In the same way that we have baggies around and ask people to clean up after their dogs, we have to have people clean up after these geese,” she said.

The city spent $4,000 on the lights, which flash sporadically overnight with the goal of annoying the geese until they leave.

If the pilot project is a success, the city may install more lights in other green spaces in the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Officials seek info after puppy found in South Carolina dumpster

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after officials found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Train derails in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened on a Norfolk Southern...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Parks And Recreation#Falls Park#Poop#Nexstar Media Inc
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX Carolina

Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites

Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
ANDERSON, SC
WBTW News13

3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

66K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy