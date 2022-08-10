Read full article on original website
Rox Walk-Off Mud Puppies Again; Clinch Division Best Record
The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off RBI single from Will Worthington in the 9th inning to complete the 7-6 come from behind win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night. Charlie Condon singled in John Nett to tie the game earlier in the 9th inning as St. Cloud overcame a 6-5 9th inning deficit to earn the win.
Comments / 0