Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters
Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster. Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are […] The post Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
Undertale composer reveals which music he wrote for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Toby Fox is back at it again
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
NME
Free-to-play games aren’t necessarily zero cost – here’s why
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she wants to remind you that even though something is “free”, that doesn’t mean it won’t cost you anything…. You know the old saying,...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
IGN
6 Gaming Franchises We Want Resurrected on PS5, XSX - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and as always I’m joined Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond, and this week we have Miranda Sanchez from Podcast Unlocked, and IGN's Executive Editor of Guides.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro don’t want you to forget about ‘P.T.’ on its eighth anniversary
Just as we were about to put the trauma of the canceled Silent Hill game by Hideo Kojima behind us, the director has taken to Twitter on the eighth anniversary of its critically acclaimed “playable teaser,” or P.T. as it is otherwise known, to remind us that there are more evil things in this world than the monstrosities you find in the popular horror franchise; say, the video game publisher Konami, who canceled the title in 2015 and crushed millions of fans’ dreams due to a petty squabble with Kojima Productions.
NME
How to watch TarkovTV Live – see what’s being added to ‘Tarkov’
Battlestate Games has announced that it will be livestreaming a new episode of TarkovTV Live to give fans a look at what’s being added to Escape From Tarkov next – here’s how to watch it. TarkovTV Live is scheduled to begin today (August 11) at 5PM BST...
The Verge
Watch out, someone wants to turn Pac-Man into a live-action movie
As Hollywood looks ever further afield for IP to turn into new film franchises, the classic arcade game Pac-Man has emerged as the next potential basis for a live-action adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is currently under development at Wayfarer (the studio behind Disney Plus’s Clouds) with assistance from Bandai Namco, based on an idea from Sonic the Hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams.
'Farm 18' Modern Warfare 2 Map Revealed
Infinity Ward officially unveiled its second upcoming multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Thursday. Named Farm 18, the 6-v-6 map is set in a training facility hidden inside an industrial cement factory. "The idea was, 'What if we put a shoot house-type situation in the middle,'" Infinity...
IGN
Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - Gameplay Trailer #2
Destroy All Humans 2 has come a long way in this new gameplay trailer. Check out the updated graphics, gameplay, and intensified action when Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed is released on August 30, 2022.
Comments / 0