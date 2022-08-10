ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massillon Police#Massillon
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal

MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers. "We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.
MANSFIELD, OH
wbrc.com

There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy