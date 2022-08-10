ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prellis Biologics Appoints New CEO, Raises $35 Million in Series C Funding to Leverage Human Immune System Biology to De-Risk and Accelerate Therapeutics Drug Discovery and Development

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Prellis Biologics, Inc (Prellis Bio), a biotherapeutics company, today appointed Michael Nohaile, PhD as its new CEO and announced it has raised a $35 million Series C funding round, co-led by Celesta Capital and Avidity Partners with participation from Khosla Ventures, SOSV, True Ventures, and Lucas Venture Group. Dr. Nohaile joins from Generate Biomedicines and succeeds Prellis Bio founder Dr. Melanie Matheu, who will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer and retain a Board seat. The new investment brings Prellis Bio’s funding to date to $64.5 million. The capital will be used to expand Prellis Bio’s proprietary, first-in-class human immune system-based drug discovery and development platform, EXIS™ (Externalized Human Immune System).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005169/en/

Prellis Biologics CEO Michael Nohaile, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to join the Prellis Bio team and to partner with Melanie and the entire Prellis team to further build on their inspiring vision for the next generation of medicines,” said Dr. Nohaile. “This new chapter and investment will enable our team to bring better medicines to patients who desperately need them.”

Prellis Bio was founded in 2016 by Dr. Matheu. The leadership team’s experience spans senior positions at Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and GSK. Dr. Nohaile brings deep industry experience and expertise in leveraging innovative technologies for therapeutic discovery and development. Prior to his role as Chief Scientific Officer of Flagship company Generate Biomedicines, he was SVP of Strategy, Commercialization, and Innovation at Amgen, and Global Head of Molecular Diagnostics at Novartis.

Prellis Bio’s industry-leading two-photon holographic technology supports 3D printing of large, complex tissue co-culture systems, such as LNOs TM (Lymph Node Organoids) that recapitulate human immune responses in vitro. The EXIS platform incorporates LNOs for the discovery of fully human antibodies with broad genetic diversity in as little as three to four weeks. In addition, EXIS enables assessment of immunogenicity in response to therapeutic candidates.

“The LNO technology represents a significant breakthrough in access to human immunobiology. Previously, immune cells were expected to respond without the biological context of a functional lymph node,” said Dr. Matheu. “With 3D printed LNOs, we have the opportunity to accelerate drug discovery and development, while acquiring data on human immune responses all outside of the context of a clinical trial.”

The company will also add two new board members: Lei Meng, Senior Therapeutics Analyst of Avidity Partners, and Nobel Prize winner James Rothman, PhD the Sterling Professor of Cell Biology at Yale University.

“The multi-billion-dollar antibody therapeutics market is held back by slow discovery. Until now, data on human immune response to guide development of effective drugs or vaccines has only been available through large, expensive clinical trials,” said Michael Marks, Prellis Bio Board Chairman and Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital. “Prellis Bio’s platform dramatically accelerates the discovery and delivery of developable, high-affinity human antibodies.”

“Prellis Bio’s differentiated LNOs generated by holographic two-photon 3D printing technology have the potential to transform the landscape of antibody discovery and preclinical assessment of biologics,” said Lei Meng, Senior Therapeutics Analyst of Avidity Partners. “We are proud to support the company’s efforts in realizing the full potential of its compelling and versatile technology platform to develop therapeutics addressing important unmet medical needs.”

Earlier this year, Prellis Bio announced collaboration and licensing option agreements with Sanofi and Bristol Myers Squibb.

ABOUT PRELLIS BIOLOGICS, INC.

Prellis Biologics, Inc. utilizes its proprietary, high-resolution bioprinting technology to recreate and engineer human tissues in vitro. Prellis’ proprietary platform Ex ternalized I mmune S ystem, EXIS™, precisely reproduces the human immune response through the creation of lymph node organoids (LNOs). With EXIS, Prellis is able to exploit fully-human immune responses for a variety of applications including antibody discovery, immunogenicity assessment and tumor-immune models. Prellis is dedicated to improving patients’ lives by addressing challenges commonly faced in early-stage drug discovery and translational pharmacology. Prellis Biologics, Inc. is a privately held company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Learn more at prellisbio.com.

ABOUT CELESTA

Celesta Capital is a leading deep technology venture capital firm that leverages synergies between leading centers of innovation in the US, India, and Israel to create globally impactful enterprises. The firm has a team of seasoned investment professionals located in these countries. The Celesta team, with deep operating experience, has built multi-billion-dollar businesses at companies such as Intel, Cisco, Apple, and Flex. The firm has funded over 80 technology companies globally and actively invests in the following verticals: software, semiconductors, intelligent systems, bio-convergence, and industry transformers. Learn more at celesta.vc.

ABOUT AVIDITY

Avidity Partners is a Biotechnology/Healthcare-focused investment manager and pursues public and multi-stage private investments in innovative Biotechnology/Healthcare companies through rigorous, bottom-up fundamental research. Avidity has offices in Dallas, TX and Greenwich, CT.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005169/en/

CONTACT: Julie Bishop

Walker Communications

julie@walkercomms.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Prellis Biologics, Inc

PUB: 08/10/2022 08:01 AM/DISC: 08/10/2022 08:02 AM

Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning for quality assessment of optical coherence tomography angiography images

Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is an emerging non-invasive technique for imaging the retinal vasculature. While there are many promising clinical applications for OCTA, determination of image quality remains a challenge. We developed a deep learning-based system using a ResNet152 neural network classifier, pretrained using ImageNet, to classify images of the superficial capillary plexus in 347 scans from 134 patients. Images were also manually graded by two independent graders as a ground truth for the supervised learning models. Because requirements for image quality may vary depending on the clinical or research setting, two models were trained-one to identify high-quality images and one to identify low-quality images. Our neural network models demonstrated outstanding area under the curve (AUC) metrics for both low quality image identification (AUC = 0.99, 95%CI 0.98"“1.00, \(\kappa \) = 0.90) and high quality image identification (AUC = 0.97, 95%CI 0.96"“0.99, \(\kappa \) = 0.81), significantly outperforming machine-reported signal strength (AUC = 0.82, 95%CI 0.77"“0.86, \(\kappa \)= 0.52 and AUC = 0.78, 95%CI 0.73"“0.83, \(\kappa \) = 0.27 respectively). Our study demonstrates that techniques from machine learning may be used to develop flexible and robust methods for quality control of OCTA images.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Confluent Medical Technologies Announces Grand Opening of Costa Rica Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), today announced the Grand Opening of the latest addition to their large scale manufacturing center of excellence in Alajuela, Costa Rica, expanding their capacity for Nitinol processing and catheter manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005083/en/ This new facility will be co-located with the existing Confluent Costa Rica facility and will add an additional 66,000 square feet to this location. The new site greatly expands Confluent’s capacity to process Nitinol components, as well as produce complex catheters using a combination of clean rooms and white-space manufacturing.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Beating The Nature's Way: Bio-Synthesized Cannabinoid Production Achieved By Xinteza

Xinteza API Ltd., a biosynthesis technology company, has expanded its IP portfolio with a discovery of a novel, non-cannabis plant-derived production system, which is capable of end-to-end cannabinoid synthesis. The company's IP portfolio is based on a license signed with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Edge artificial intelligence wireless video capsule endoscopy

Gastrointestinal (GI) tract diseases are responsible for substantial morbidity and mortality worldwide, including colorectal cancer, which has shown a rising incidence among adults younger than 50. Although this could be alleviated by regular screening, only a small percentage of those at risk are screened comprehensively, due to shortcomings in accuracy and patient acceptance. To address these challenges, we designed an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered wireless video endoscopic capsule that surpasses the performance of the existing solutions by featuring, among others: (1) real-time image processing using onboard deep neural networks (DNN), (2) enhanced visualization of the mucous layer by deploying both white-light and narrow-band imaging, (3) on-the-go task modification and DNN update using over-the-air-programming and (4) bi-directional communication with patient's personal electronic devices to report important findings. We tested our solution in an in vivo setting, by administrating our endoscopic capsule to a pig under general anesthesia. All novel features, successfully implemented on a single platform, were validated. Our study lays the groundwork for clinically implementing a new generation of endoscopic capsules, which will significantly improve early diagnosis of upper and lower GI tract diseases.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Digital health unicorn Truepill conducts third round of layoffs in 2022

One source says that Truepill’s entire U.K. team was laid off, as well as a meaningful portion of the virtual pharmacy platform’s product team. The data team was also impacted, while the diagnostics and telehealth components of the company — its core services — will be only lightly supported going forward. Impacted employees were told that they lost their jobs via a Zoom call, and some were told that severance details would be shared in the next few days.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

VieCure Partners with Clarified Precision Medicine to Accelerate the Adoption of Precision Oncology

DENVER & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- VieCure, a cancer care company with a market leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today a new strategic collaboration with Clarified Precision Medicine which will make precision oncology more accessible for patients and community oncologists. In recent years there has been a large shift towards the use of cancer treatments which respond specifically to the molecular profile of the cancer (e.g., genomic data). These data are complex, considerable, and difficult to access at the community oncology level. This has highlighted a critical absence of medical guidance for both providers...
CANCER
