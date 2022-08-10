ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

VieCure Partners with Clarified Precision Medicine to Accelerate the Adoption of Precision Oncology

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwkht_0hBfi9zK00

DENVER & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

VieCure, a cancer care company with a market leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today a new strategic collaboration with Clarified Precision Medicine which will make precision oncology more accessible for patients and community oncologists. In recent years there has been a large shift towards the use of cancer treatments which respond specifically to the molecular profile of the cancer (e.g., genomic data). These data are complex, considerable, and difficult to access at the community oncology level. This has highlighted a critical absence of medical guidance for both providers and payors and has motivated VieCure and Clarified Precision Medicine to work together to provide oncologists and their patients with clear, usable interpretations of any commercial comprehensive molecular profiling test along with a ranked list of treatment options which are reviewed by nationally recognized precision oncology experts. This partnership will also facilitate objective, third-party clinical review to assist a payor with prior authorization or an approval decision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005038/en/

VieCure will fully integrate the Clarified Precision Medicine Somatic and Germline Clinical Consultation process within its A.I. platform and offer community oncologists with streamlined access to Clarified’s nationally recognized test interpretation team. (Photo: Business Wire)

VieCure will fully integrate the Clarified Precision Medicine Somatic and Germline Clinical Consultation process within its A.I. platform and offer community oncologists with streamlined access to Clarified’s nationally recognized test interpretation team. These professionals will function as elastic supply for the clinical providers on the ground who are working tirelessly everyday to help cancer patients and offer them with the best patient specific options possible. Clarified Precision Medicine has also developed additional tools which help providers manage toxicities, optimize supportive care, and improve overall clinical efficiency.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the introduction of improved access to an individual’s tax preparation to the point that tax experts are now available via the tax software. The Viecure-Clarified partnership offers a precision oncology expert version, where elite, expert precision medicine guidance can be accessed while using the Viecure clinical decision support platform. We are excited about embedding our expertise to further accelerate the adoption of precision oncology and help more patients and providers over the next several years,” said Dr. Howard McLeod, a Nationally-recognized Precision Oncology expert.

VieCure will integrate the Clarified Medicine Precision testing tools within its platform and make the Clarified offering available to oncologists and clinical users later this year. Oncologists using the VieCure platform will be able to order their molecular test (eg. next generation tumor sequencing) directly out of the VieCure platform and then obtain their precision medicine review within 48 hours following three easy steps:

“VieCure and Clarified Precision Medicine, together, are further democratizing precision oncology and making it easier for community oncologists to offer the right care for the right patient every time,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer at VieCure.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point of care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2015 and has contracted with leading community oncology cancer centers like the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Fort Worth, Texas), Alabama Cancer Care (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), Clermont Oncology (Clermont, Florida), and several others including the American Oncology Network. The VieCure contracted cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations in the United States, the Bahamas and Antigua. Active implementation of the VieCure platform is occurring in network locations across the United States. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Clarified Precision Medicine

The Clarified Precision Medicine team is an elite collection of experienced practicing precision medicine clinicians. Clarified Precision Medicine is composed of nationally recognized talent in Medical Oncology, Oncology Pharmacy, Data Integration, Molecular Pathology with over 85 years in the application of Precision Oncology. The Founders have built precision oncology programs in university, community, and integrated health systems. Clarified Precision Medicine offers expert clinical somatic and germline consultations through its Clarified Select™ and OncoGuardian™ solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005038/en/

CONTACT: For More Information, Contact:

VieCure, Inc.

Michael G. Power, Chief Business Development Officer

michael.power@viecure.com807.621.3838For More Information, Contact:

Clarified Precision Medicine

Jody Simon, Chief Executive Officer

jody.simon@clarifiedmedicine.com813.477.2700

KEYWORD: FLORIDA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE BIOTECHNOLOGY ONCOLOGY HEALTH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: VieCure

PUB: 08/10/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/10/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Cancer Drug Combination Reduced Risk of Death by 31%

When compared to standard treatment, the combination of ramucirumab and pembrolizumab decreased the risk of mortality by 31% in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer that had progressed on previous immunotherapy. According to a study done under the Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP), patients with advanced non-small cell lung...
CANCER
Nature.com

Geriatric nutritional risk index as a potential prognostic marker for patients with resectable pancreatic cancer: a single-center, retrospective cohort study

In pancreatic cancer, postoperative complications (POCs) are associated with disease outcomes. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is known to predict POCs after pancreatoduodenectomy (PD) or distal pancreatectomy (DP) in patients with hepatobiliary pancreatic tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Through POC occurrence risk, we aimed to determine whether GNRI could predict prognosis in patients who underwent PD or DP for resectable pancreatic cancer. This retrospective study examined 139 patients who underwent radical pancreatectomy for resectable pancreatic cancer at Ehime University. All patients were subjected to nutritional screening using GNRI and were followed up for POC diagnosis and patient outcomes such as overall survival (OS). Patients were divided based on the GNRI value of 99 (Low group: N"‰="‰74, GNRI"‰<"‰99; High group: N"‰="‰65, GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰99), which was determined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Multivariate analysis showed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was statistically correlated with POCs after curative pancreatic resection (p"‰="‰0.02). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was significantly associated with long OS (p"‰="‰0.04). GNRI could be a potential prognostic marker for resectable pancreatic cancer after curative pancreatic resection despite being a simple and noninvasive approach.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Managed Healthcare Executive

New Diabetes-Focused Digital Therapeutic Improves A1c, According to Company Data

Like many digital therapeutics, the Better Therapeutics product is based on techniques used in cognitive behavioral therapy. The prescription digital therapeutic is designed to help people with diabetes modify their behaviors and eating patterns to bring down their A1c levels. The maker of a new prescription digital therapeutic says its...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Stage-independent biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease from the living retina: an animal study

The early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders is still an open issue despite the many efforts to address this problem. In particular, Alzheimer's disease (AD) remains undiagnosed for over a decade before the first symptoms. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is now common and widely available and has been used to image the retina of AD patients and healthy controls to search for biomarkers of neurodegeneration. However, early diagnosis tools would need to rely on images of patients in early AD stages, which are not available due to late diagnosis. To shed light on how to overcome this obstacle, we resort to 57 wild-type mice and 57 triple-transgenic mouse model of AD to train a network with mice aged 3, 4, and 8Â months and classify mice at the ages of 1, 2, and 12Â months. To this end, we computed fundus images from OCT data and trained a convolution neural network (CNN) to classify those into the wild-type or transgenic group. CNN performance accuracy ranged from 80 to 88% for mice out of the training group's age, raising the possibility of diagnosing AD before the first symptoms through the non-invasive imaging of the retina.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
CANCER
US News and World Report

FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Oncology#Cancer Treatment#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Viecure Partners#Denver Tampa
The Associated Press

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

Dr Paul Hahn on the Importance of Understanding the Economic Value of DME Treatments

For vision-threatening diseases, such as diabetic macular edema (DME) understanding the economic value of treatments can help identify the direct and indirect benefits of different treatments, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. For vision-threatening diseases, understanding the economic value of treatments can help identify the direct and indirect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer

Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community where a coal plant is closing. The transformative bill provides the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Among the many things it could do nuclear energy experts say is spur more projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Gates’ company, TerraPower, plans to build an advanced, nontraditional nuclear reactor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cgtlive.com

NK Cell Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Lymphoma

The FDA recently accepted the company’s BLA for omidubicel for priority review. Gamida Cell has dosed the first patient in their company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial of the natural killer (NK) cell therapy GDA-201 for the potential treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1. “We are excited to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative electroencephalography parameters as neurophysiological biomarkers of schizophrenia-related deficits: A Phase II substudy of patients treated with iclepertin (BI 425809)

Patients with schizophrenia experience cognitive impairment related to neural network dysfunction and deficits in sensory processing. These deficits are thought to be caused by N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor hypofunction and can be assessed in patient populations using electroencephalography (EEG). This substudy from a Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study investigating the safety and efficacy of the novel glycine transporter-1 inhibitor, iclepertin (BI 425809), assessed the potential of EEG parameters as clinically relevant biomarkers of schizophrenia and response to iclepertin treatment. Eligible patients were randomized to once-daily add-on iclepertin (2, 5, 10, or 25"‰mg), or placebo (1:1:1:1:2 ratio) for 12 weeks. EEG data were recorded from a subgroup of patients (n"‰="‰79) at baseline and end of treatment (EoT). EEG parameters of interest were mismatch negativity (MMN), auditory steady-state response (ASSR), and resting state gamma power, and their correlations with clinical assessments. At baseline, MMN and ASSR exhibited consistent correlations with clinical assessments, indicating their potential value as neurophysiological biomarkers of schizophrenia-related deficits. ASSR measures were positively correlated to the MATRICS Consensus Cognitive Battery overall and neurocognitive composite scores; MMN amplitude was positively correlated with Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale scores. However, correlations between change from baseline (CfB) at EoT in clinical assessments, and baseline or CfB at EoT for EEG parameters were modest and inconsistent between dose groups, which might indicate low potential of these EEG parameters as predictive and treatment response biomarkers. Further methodological refinement is needed to establish EEG parameters as useful drug development tools for schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potentiation of combined p19Arf and interferon-beta cancer gene therapy through its association with doxorubicin chemotherapy

Balancing safety and efficacy is a major consideration for cancer treatments, especially when combining cancer immunotherapy with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy. Approaches that induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) are expected to eliminate cancer cells by direct cell killing as well as activation of an antitumor immune response. We have developed a gene therapy approach based on p19Arf and interferon-Î² gene transfer that, similar to conventional inducers of ICD, results in the release of DAMPS and immune activation. Here, aiming to potentiate this response, we explore whether association between our approach and treatment with doxorubicin (Dox), a known inducer of ICD, could further potentiate treatment efficacy without inducing cardiotoxicity, a critical side effect of Dox. Using central composite rotational design analysis, we show that cooperation between gene transfer and chemotherapy killed MCA205 and B16F10 cells and permitted the application of reduced viral and drug doses. The treatments also cooperated to induce elevated levels of ICD markers in MCA205, which correlated with improved efficacy of immunotherapy in vivo. Treatment of subcutaneous MCA205 tumors associating gene transfer and low dose (10Â mg/kg) chemotherapy resulted in inhibition of tumor progression. Moreover, the reduced dose did not cause cardiotoxicity as compared to the therapeutic dose of Dox (20Â mg/kg). The association of p19Arf/interferon-Î² gene transfer and Dox chemotherapy potentiated antitumor response and minimized cardiotoxicity.
CANCER
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Koneksa Wins MJFF Grant to Investigate Digital Biomarkers

Koneksa has been awarded a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to investigate the potential of digital biomarkers to evaluate and predict disease progression in people with Parkinson’s disease. Digital biomarkers have the potential to aid in diagnosing Parkinson’s and allowing patients to...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Accelerated Approval Granted to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ NSCLC

Adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor HER2 mutations may now be treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Accelerated approval has been granted to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) for the treatment of patients with HER2 mutation–positive unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer following...
CANCER
Nature.com

Deep learning-based diagnosis from endobronchial ultrasonography images of pulmonary lesions

Endobronchial ultrasonography with a guide sheath (EBUS-GS) improves the accuracy of bronchoscopy. The possibility of differentiating benign from malignant lesions based on EBUS findings may be useful in making the correct diagnosis. The convolutional neural network (CNN) model investigated whether benign or malignant (lung cancer) lesions could be predicted based on EBUS findings. This was an observational, single-center cohort study. Using medical records, patients were divided into benign and malignant groups. We acquired EBUS data for 213 participants. A total of 2,421,360 images were extracted from the learning dataset. We trained and externally validated a CNN algorithm to predict benign or malignant lung lesions. Test was performed using 26,674 images. The dataset was interpreted by four bronchoscopists. The accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), and negative predictive value (NPV) of the CNN model for distinguishing benign and malignant lesions were 83.4%, 95.3%, 53.6%, 83.8%, and 82.0%, respectively. For the four bronchoscopists, the accuracy rate was 68.4%, sensitivity was 80%, specificity was 39.6%, PPV was 76.8%, and NPV was 44.2%. The developed EBUS-computer-aided diagnosis system is expected to read EBUS findings that are difficult for clinicians to judge with precision and help differentiate between benign lesions and lung cancers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development of an extensive workflow for comprehensive clinical pharmacogenomic profiling: lessons from a pilot study on 100 whole exome sequencing data

This pilot study is aimed at implementing an approach for comprehensive clinical pharmacogenomics (PGx) profiling. Fifty patients with cardiovascular diseases and 50 healthy individuals underwent whole-exome sequencing. Data on 1800 PGx genes were extracted and analyzed through deep filtration separately. Theoretical drug induced phenoconversion was assessed for the patients, using sequence2script. In total, 4539 rare variants (including 115 damaging non-synonymous) were identified. Four publicly available PGx bioinformatics algorithms to assign PGx haplotypes were applied to nine selected very important pharmacogenes (VIP) and revealed a 45"“70% concordance rate. To ensure availability of the results at point-of-care, actionable variants were stored in a web-hosted database and PGx-cards were developed for quick access and handed to the study subjects. While a comprehensive clinical PGx profile could be successfully extracted from WES data, available tools to interpret these data demonstrated inconsistencies that complicate clinical application.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy