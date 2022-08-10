Skyway Capital Markets Announces Sale of Deco Truss to Bain Capital Backed US LBM

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Deco Truss, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean, to US LBM, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, and a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Deco Truss for this transaction.

Founded in 1983, Deco Truss serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and commercial projects. In addition to manufacturing all types of truss systems, Deco Truss also provides lumber, decking and roofing materials, rebar, millwork and doors, fencing supplies, tools, hardware and more to customers.

Deco Truss operates an 8.5-acre manufacturing plant and retail location in Miami and will operate as a unit of US LBM’s Raymond Building Supply, which has locations across South Florida, including a truss manufacturing plant in North Fort Myers.

“US LBM is the best partner for Deco Truss to continue to grow and provide more value for customers and employees alike,” said Mario R. Espiñeira, Jr., who will continue to lead Deco Truss’s day-to-day operations, adding “It’s difficult to describe how much goes into a transaction like this if you have never been through it before. We knew we only had one chance to get it perfect and having the Skyway team at our side every step of the way ensured we did. Our family could not be happier with the outcome of this transaction.”

Michael Devine, Managing Director at Skyway Capital Markets, commented “It was an honor to represent the Espiñeira family in this transaction of a lifetime. We are incredibly proud of the outcome we helped them achieve.”

Skyway Capital Markets Senior Managing Director, Michael Faraone, added “We are pleased to see our differentiated approach continue to yield extraordinary outcomes for our clients and are so happy for the Espiñeira family and what they were able to accomplish through this transaction.”

Andrew Fenton, Senior Managing Director at Skyway Capital Markets, added “Despite recent market volatility, investor appetite for well positioned family and founder-owned businesses remains robust.”

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC is a leading M&A advisor to closely held, founder-owned, and family-owned middle-market businesses.

Transaction Team:

The Skyway Capital Markets transaction team included:

Michael Faraone, Senior Managing Director

Andrew Fenton, Senior Managing Director

Michael Devine, Managing Director

About Skyway Capital Markets

Skyway Capital Markets is a nationwide, market-leading, award winning boutique investment bank. The firm works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized financial advisory services including mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, capital raises, public and private offerings, fairness opinions, restructurings, and recapitalizations. Skyway Capital Markets is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.skywaycapitalmarkets.com.

