Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO

 3 days ago

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program.

“The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”

Christine has a successful record of accomplishments spanning over 20 years with a unique balance of both business and technical experience. Most recently, she has been leading the IT and Business Intelligence departments at SmartBear, supporting multiple divisions, locations, and employees worldwide, ensuring operational technical efficiency. She has successfully supported organic growth of the company as well as its growth by acquisition strategy, leading the business systems integrations of acquired organizations.

Prior to SmartBear, Christine was SVP, Client Engagement and Operations at Videology (now part of Amobee) for nearly seven years. She was also Senior Director of the Technology Solutions Group at Merkle, a global performance marketing company supporting nearly 10,000 employees and 50 locations. She has held various roles in data analytics for Advertising.com and Medstar Health, among others.

“The security of our information and data has long been a top priority as well as understanding and knowing our customers in order to deliver the best user experience,” said Christine Whichard. “Corporate security sits right in the middle of so many of our efforts to make sure we’re always providing the highest level of service, internally and externally. I am excited to take on this new role for SmartBear with continued support from my team as well as shine a light for women contemplating an education and career in the field of cybersecurity.”

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, women filled 17% of Fortune 500 CISO positions in 2021. Christine (Purpura) was shortlisted in the Women in IT 2021 USA Awards for Security Leader of the Year, recognizing advocates who are breaking barriers for women in the tech industry.

In this new role, Christine will continue supporting all SmartBear offices, including its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts as well as Galway, Ireland; Bath, England; Wroclaw, Poland; and Melbourne, Australia.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

