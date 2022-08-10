ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations

 2 days ago
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.

AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations.

Mooney previously served AshBritt as East Coast Regional Sales Manager & Director of Small Business Enterprises Relations from 2004 to 2015. In this role, Mooney also represented AshBritt in nationwide community and charitable events by coordinating sponsorships and contributions as part of AshBritt’s Charitable Foundation. He then went to work for the city of Parkland and most recently at Waste Pro, where as Government Liaison he focused on augmenting communication efforts and the integration of information within the communities of Miami-Dade – St. Lucie Counties. Mooney is seasoned in customer relationship management through a proven history of public and private sector work and has received multiple awards from the American Public Works Association, Florida Emergency Preparedness Association, and the Florida City/County Managers Association.

Mooney’s return to AshBritt brings valuable understanding and experience of the disaster recovery process that will continue to support AshBritt’s planning and communications to communities served. The respect Mooney has gained over the span of his career is unparalleled and AshBritt is grateful to have his talent and perspective back within their ranks to better the lives of communities in recovery.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tim back to our team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This crucial role emphasizes our continued commitment to being the industry leader in supporting communities before, during, and after an emergency event,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. Tim cares about communities and passionately engages with stakeholders — everything from NGOs, to schools, to civic organizations, to governments — to drive maximum impact. The entire AshBritt team excitedly welcomes Tim into this new role and is looking forward to the great work he will do for our company and the communities we serve .”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside the incredible team at AshBritt,” said Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. “It’s exciting to see how much the impact of AshBritt has grown since I was last with the team. They’re passionate about the communities they serve and I’m ready to get back to work beside them.”

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com .

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

